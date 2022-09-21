Navratri 2022: Fasting Can Lead to Constipation During Festive Season —These Tips Can Help

NAVRATRI 2022: Navratri is one of the biggest and most important festivals for the Hindu community. The 9-day gala is memorialised with immense zeal. This year, Navratri celebrations will begin on September 26th and end on October 4. To mark the occasion, the adherents worship the 9 incarnations of Goddess Durga and observe a fast to appease her.

As a result, it detoxifies our body, however, besides the surfeit of benefits, fasting also has adverse effects like acidity and constipation. This happens because of low intake of fibre, consumption of a large meal at once, high caffeine intake and staying up till late at night.

While keeping everything in mind, we are here to share a few tips on how you can avoid the adverse effects of fasting:

Tip 1: Ensure to keep yourself hydrated

Keeping yourself hydrated during the fast will pacify discomfort in your stomach. Furthermore, it will prevent constipation.

Tip 2: Work out

By enhancing the blood flow to the abdomen, light exercises such as walking, running, and yoga aid in improving bowel movements.

Tip 3: Intake food that is rich in fibre

It is a must to have foods that are abundant in fibre to avoid constipation as it improves bowel movement.

High fibre food suggestions:

Nuts

Sago (Sabudana)

Fruits

Oats

Tip 4: Proper interval between meals

Frequent consumption of food in large amounts can result in constipation. Hence, it is critical to give your stomach enough time to digest. Whereas extended hunger can lead to acidity problems. Therefore, ensure that you have fruits and snacks in small amounts when you are hungry.

Food suggestions for Navratri:

We have curated a list of a few food suggestions for you to make during the festival:

Foods made of buckwheat flour (Kuttu Atta) Soups made of vegetables Khichdi or Kheer Samakia Chawal Dairy products

Suggestion: Abstain from eating fried food and limit your sugar intake to ease out digestion duties of your stomach

Have Happy fasting during Navratri!

