Navratri 2022: Homemade Sweets to Add Flavour to Your Festive Mood

NAVRATRI 2022: Celebrating festivals without having to taste desserts is no fun. There is no Indian festival that can feel complete without a platter of sweets. Keeping this in mind we have curated a list of delectable desserts along with their recipes to sate your sweet desire. This year, celebrate the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura by serving your friends and family with the mouth-watering sweet dishes listed below. We are certain that these desserts will make this Navratri unforgettable for you and your close ones.

Sabudana Kheer

Soak sabudana in water for about 30 mins. Then, cook them until they become soft. Add milk, sugar and cardamom powder to it. Mix it well till the consistency of the milk becomes thick. Cook it till the time it boils and voila, your sabudana kheer is ready. Make sure to garnish the kheer with dried fruits before serving.

Almond and Rose Kheer

Soak rice in water for about 20 minutes. Boil milk in a heavy bottom pan and lower the flame. Infuse soaked rice into it after draining its water. Cook it on low flame till the time the rice gets cooked well and the consistency of the mixture thickens. Add chopped almonds into it and make sure to cook it on low flame for another 15 minutes. When the consistency of the kheer thickens, add sugar to it. Set it aside for it to cool. After that add rose water into it and mix it. Refrigerate it for a while. Roast almonds until they become golden brown and garnish the kheer with it.

Coconut Ladoo Recipe

Take khoya in a pan and sauté it till it melts and forms a paste. Meanwhile, take ghee in a pan and roast cashews in them till it becomes golden brown. Then roast almonds. Take desiccated coconut in a pan and sauté it till it becomes golden brown. Add milk into it and mix it till the time it obtains a thick consistency. Now, add khoya paste to it. Make small balls with the paste and put the roasted dried fruits inside the ball. Roll the coconut balls and serve.

