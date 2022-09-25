Navratri 2022: Is Fasting Safe for People Living with Diabetes? Here's What to Eat and Avoid

NAVRATRI 2022: Navratri happens to be one of the most awaited festivals of the year. Dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, it’s a nine-day-long extravaganza full of joy and celebrations. Many people traditionally opt for fasting during Navratri. And enjoying the numerous fast-friendly dishes during this time is a thrill in totality.

But it can be a bit challenging for those who have diabetes. After all, you’ve got to be very careful about your food choices in this health condition. Also, make sure that your blood sugar level is maintained, particularly while fasting. If you are a diabetic, a drastic decrease in your blood sugar can adversely harm your health. So, here are some handy tips for diabetics who are planning to fast during Navratri.

Go for kuttu flour or singhara flour

Go for rotis that contain kuttu flour or singhara flour if you have diabetes. The fibres in Singhara atta take some time to digest. Additionally, it permits the body to release sugar gradually, preventing unnaturally high sugar levels. While fasting, diabetics can maintain their regular diet. The flour described above, such as kuttu or singhara atta, can only be used in place of their cereal. These two components are incredibly healthful. Also, these must be preferred because of their low to the medium glycemic index. Consume protein-rich food

Make a deliberate effort to consume a range of protein-rich food. You cannot have certain pulses while fasting. As a result, you must rely on alternative sources of protein that you can eat when fasting. You can consume dairy products like milk, curd, or paneer. Avoid enjoying potatoes as a vegetable

Barley is great for diabetics and therefore, you can prepare various dishes using this grain. Usually, fast-friendly food items are made up of potatoes. And which makes it all the more difficult for diabetics to consume these foods. So, how to deal with this? Keep in mind that moderation is vital. Avoid enjoying potatoes as a vegetable. Instead, you may substitute potatoes for the roti and serve it with veggie salad or curd on the side. This alone might qualify as dinner. Diabetic people should prefer grilled, baked, or even steamed dishes instead of deep-fried food.

