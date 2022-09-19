CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » Navratri 2022 Start and End Date: Day-wise Colours, 9 Forms of Goddess Durga, History and Significance
2-MIN READ

Navratri 2022 Start and End Date: Day-wise Colours, 9 Forms of Goddess Durga, History and Significance

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 19, 2022, 08:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Navratri 2022: During this period, the devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Navratri 2022: The 9-day-long festival is celebrated with much fervour and joy to mark the victory of good over evil

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2022: Navrati is deemed to be one of the most auspicious festivals among the Hindu community. The 9-day-long festival is celebrated with much fervour and joy to mark the victory of good over evil. During this period, the devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. Of the four types of Navratri – Sharad Navrati, Chaitra Navratri, Magha Navratri and Ashadha Gupta Navratri – the one that people celebrate during the months of September and October is known as the Sharad Navratri.

Start Date and End Date:

This year’s Shraddha Navratri commenced on September 26, and it will be concluding on October 5.

Day Wise Colours and Goddess We Worship:

Listed below are the auspicious colours as per the respective days:

Day 1: Maa Shailaputri

Navratri 2022 Day 1: On the first day, Mata Shailputri is worshipped. She is also known as Hemavati and Parvati. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The Day 1 of Navratri will fall on September 26 this year. The colour of the first day of Navratri is white.

Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini

Navratri 2022 Day 2: On the second day of Navratri, the second form of Navdurga, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The colour of the second day of Shraddha Navratri, which will fall on September 27, is red.

Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta

Navratri 2022 Day 3: This year on the third day of Navratri, devotees will worship Goddess Chandraghanta in Shukla Tritiya on September 28. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The colour for the third day of Navratri – September 28 – is royal blue.

Day 4: Maa Kushmanda

Navratri 2022 Day 4: Goddess Kushmanda is known as the goddess who blesses her devotees with wealth, prosperity and health. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The colour of the fourth day of Navratri, which falls on September 29 this year, is yellow.

Day 5: Maa Skandmata

Navratri 2022 Day 5: This year Goddess Skandamata will be worshipped on September 30. (Image: FIle)

The colour for the fifth day of Navratri – September 30 – is green.

Day 6: Maa Katyayani

Navratri 2022 Day 6: Maa Katyayani, the slayer of the deceitful demon, also came to be known as Mahisharsuramardini. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The sixth day of this festival will be observed on October 1. The colour for this day is grey.

Day 7: Maa Kaalratri

Navratri 2022 Day 7: Maa Kaalratri is regarded as a divine luminary and an unending wellspring of knowledge. (Representative image)

The colour for the seventh day of Navratri, which is on October 2, is orange.

Day 8: Maa Mahagauri

Navratri 2022 Day 8: Goddess Mahagauri has a Damaru in one left hand and keeps the second left hand in Varada Mudra. (Representative image)

The colour for the eighth day of Navratri – October 3 – is peacock green.

Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri

Navratri 2022 Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri is the source of all siddhis and possesses all eight Ashtasiddhis. (Representative image)

The colour for the ninth day of Navratri is Pink. The ninth day will fall on October 4 this year.

History and Significance of 9 days:

  1. The word Navratri is formed from two Sanskrit words ‘Nava,’ which means nine and ‘Ratri,’ which means night.
  2. According to Hindu mythology, the festival represents the triumph of good over evil.
  3. It is believed that during this time, the Goddess Durga engaged in a nine-day battle with the demon Mahishasur, and that she beheaded him on the tenth day.
  4. Hence, the 10th day of Navratri is regarded as the Vijayadashmi.

