Navratri 2022: The Dos and Don'ts During The 9-day Festival

NAVRATRI 2022: The nine-day Navratri celebration is devoted to Goddess Durga and is widely celebrated in India. The word Navratri is derived from the Sanskrit terms Nav and Ratri, meaning nine nights. Chaitra Navratri (March-April) and Sharad Navratri (September) are the two most important Navratris. The nine avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped over the nine days of Navratri. This year, Navratri will be celebrated from September 26 to October 4.

ALSO READ: Navratri Start and End Date: Day-wise Colours, History and Significance of 9 days

Navratri is an auspicious occasion when people fast for nine days and worship the goddess. The festival is significant to all Hindus. Thus, those who pray to the deity and observe fast must adhere to some rigorous regulations throughout nine days of prosperity and fortune.

ALSO READ: What are the 9 Avatars of Maa Durga Worshipped on the 9 Days?



These are some things you should avoid throughout the nine days:

Avoid alcoholic beverages

Consuming alcohol at any religious ceremony or festival, including Navratri, is strictly forbidden according to the Hindu faith. Avoid getting a haircut

Fasting devotees should avoid obtaining a haircut or shaving during Navratri. Shaving your beard during Navratri is also frowned upon. Avoid having your nails clipped

In addition to foregoing haircuts and shaving, devotees should refrain from cutting their nails throughout these nine days. Do not consume onion or garlic

Onion and garlic are tamasic in nature, which implies they can be harmful to the mind or body. To keep attentive for the nine days, one must take a sattvic diet. Avoid eating non-vegetarian foods

In addition to garlic, onion, grains, and salt, individuals should refrain from all non-vegetarian foods during this holiday. Lemon should not be sliced

During Navratri, cutting or slicing a lemon must be avoided as much as possible. It is considered inauspicious. Devotees who are eating should take extra precautions to avoid this. Avoid eating fried foods

It is best to avoid eating fried food during these nine days of celebration since it defeats the objective of purification of the body and spirit.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here