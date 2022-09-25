Navratri 2022: Watch Bhajans and Devotional Songs to Keep Your Mood and Spirits Electrified

NAVRATRI 2022: Navratri is one of the most popular and important festivals, and it is celebrated with gusto, fervour, and devotion throughout the country. This year the celebrations will start on September 26. Dussehra is celebrated at the end of Navratri. This year, it will be observed on October 5. The festival represents good triumphing over evil. It is observed on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashwin, which corresponds to September or October in the Gregorian calendar.

So, in order for you to praise and honour on this special day, here’s a list of devotional songs and bhajans that you can use in your prayers.

Shree Ramachandra Kripalu Bhajamana

Shree Ramachandra Kripalu Bhajamana is a well-known bhajan that praises Lord Rama for both his accomplishments and also his tranquil and composed demeanour. In this bhajan, Lord Rama is described as being kind and gentle, upholding the law while overcoming all vices without losing his composure or objecting to the way he was treated.

Pal Pal Hai Bhari – Swades

This one from the popular Shah Rukh Khan film Swades is the best rendition of Lord Rama’s virtues and the qualities that the epic Ramayana displayed and the God represented.

Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari

This bhajan praises Lord Rama for the fact that just saying his name makes one feel happy and at peace. Reciting his name brings great calm and removes all difficulties. The song also discusses fate and how everything that is predetermined to occur does so due to Lord Rama’s divine planning and participation.

Payo Ji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo

One of the most well-known bhajans chanted in honour of Lord Rama is Payo Ji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo. In this devotional hymn, Lord Rama’s mother Kaushalya expresses her gratitude to the stars for giving her the Lord as a son. The song describes the love of a mother who claims to have discovered the most priceless treasure in life, one that cannot be taken, but which grows day by day as Lord Rama becomes older and she has the chance to love and raise him.

Bhay Prakat Kripala

Every mother in the world will find meaning in the bhajan Bhay Prakat Kripala if it is understood correctly. The bhajan honours Lord Rama’s birth and the way he appeared at that time.

