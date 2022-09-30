Navratri 2022: When is Durga Ashtami? Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

NAVRATRI 2022: Among all the Hindu festivals, the nine-day long Navratri is deemed one of the most important festivals. During Navratri nine forms of Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga, are worshiped for nine consecutive days. The devotees of Goddess Durga fast for nine days during this period and worship one incarnation of the divine mother each day.

Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami, is the eighth day of Navratri. This is considered as the most important day during this period and the devotees worship Maa Mahagauri.

Ashtami 2022: Date and Auspicious Timings

This year, Ashtami for the Shraddha Navratri will be marked on October 3. Ashtami Tithi will be in effect from 6:47 PM on October 2 to 4:37 PM on October 3.

Ashtami 2022: Puja Ritual

On this day, people worship young girls who are regarded as kanjaks. They invite nine Kanjaks into their home and offer them prasad. These nine girls are revered as the Navdurga. Along with the girls, a boy is also invited and fed during the kanjak puja ritual, who is considered as a representation of Batuk Bhairav.

Significance of Ashtami

Ashtami is regarded as the second last day of Navratri. On this day, Mahagauri, one of the incarnations of Goddess Durga, who is worshipped, is said to bestow wealth and an opulent lifestyle on her worshippers. The Mahagauri manifestation of Goddess Durga represents purity.

The Ashtami Vrat is deemed important because it is believed to bring prosperity and luck in one’s life. Additionally, it is also believed that the individuals who worship Devi Durga on the Ashtami Tithi, she frees them from all their problems and relieves them from their sins.

