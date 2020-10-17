Navratri Day 1: Arrival of Maa Shailputri Marks the Beginning of Pratipada Tithi

The auspicious nine-days of Navratri begins today. Day 1 of Navratri begins with Ghatasthapana, marking the arrival of Maa Durga. On the first day of Navratri, which is also known as Pratipada Tithi, devotees of Maa Durga observe the Navratri fast and worship the first incarnation of Goddess Durga – Shailputri.

Maa Shailputri is said to be the wife to Lord Shiva and is also known as Adishakti and Parvati. According to Hindu mythologies, she took birth as the daughter of Lord Himalaya and hence named as Shailputri which means the daughter of mountains. Maa Shailputri is the absolute form of Nava Durga and has a half-moon in her forehead and holds a trident in her right hand & lotus flower in her left hand. She is also called Bhavani, Parvati, and Hemavati.

Navratri 2020 Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, the Shubh Muhurat for Kalash Sthapana is between 6:23am to 10:12am on October 17. Devotees can also do the Kalash Sthapana in Abhijit Muhurat which will take place between 11:43am to 12:29pm. Navratri 2020 Pratipada Tithi will begin at 1:00am on October 17 and ends at 9:08pm on October 17.

Navratri 2020 Day 1 colour

This year, on the Navratri Day one, the devotees should wear grey colour as the colour ‘Grey’ refers back to the high quality of the destruction of evil.

Shailputri Vahan

Since the pictorial depiction of Mata Shailputri shows her mounted on a bull, hence her vahan is considered to be the Bull, also known as Nandi.

Shailputri Puja Vidhi

After Ghatashthapana, Panchopachara Puja is performed by offering Chandan, flowers, incense, an oil lamp and fruits or prasad.

Significance of Shailputri Puja

It is believed that the Goddess Shailputri governs the Moon – the provider of all fortunes, hence by worshipping her, devotees seeks blessings for good fortunes. Her abode is in the Muladhara or root Chakra.