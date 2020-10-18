Navratri Day 2: Devotees to Welcome Maa Brahmacharini as the Second Form of Navdurga

The second day of Navratri is dedicated to the another form of Nav Durga known as Goddess Brahmacharini. As per the Hindu Mythology, the unmarried form of Mata Parvati is worshipped as Goddess Brahmacharini.

It is believed that she was born to Himalaya and did severe Tapa or penance for thousands of years to get Lord Shiva as her husband. She is named Brahmacharni as she practised the toughest penance and hard austerity.

The pictorial depiction of the Goddess Brahmacharni holds a Tapa Mala in her right hand and Kamandal in her left. She is always represented as barefooted. Maa Brahmacharini is also known as Tapascharini, Aparna, and Uma.

Navratri Day 2 Puja Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, the Shubh Muhurat for Brahmacharini Puja is between 11:43am IST to 12:29pm IST on October 18.

Navratri 2020 Day 2 colour

Goddess Bharmacharini is dressed in Orange colour which symbolises her sacrifice. However, the colour of the day for devotees is royal blue. So, it is often seen that people wear blue colour during the Puja.

Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi

Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on Dwitiya tithi by offering flowers, akshat, Roli, and sandalwood. Devotees pour milk, curd and honey and offer bhog as a part of the pooja vidhi. After this, paan, betel nut and cloves are also offered. Her favourite flower is jasmine and hence offered during the Puja. It is believed that worshipping Maa Brahmacharini blesses with calmness and happiness in life.

Significance of Maa Brahmacharini Puja

The 2nd form of Goddess Durga – Brahmacharini signifies love, loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge. Brahmacharini means the one who performs tapa. It is believed that she governs Lord Mangal, the provider of all fortunes and hence blesses her devotees with wisdom and knowledge. Her puja brings good fortune and removes all the obstacles.