Navratri Day 3: All You Need to Know About Colour, Puja Vidhi and Timings to Worship Maa Chandraghanta

The festive season has commenced with the welcoming of Shardiya Navratri on October 17. The third day, or Tritiya tithi of Navratri id dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta. This year, the Tritiya tithi falls on Monday, October 19. Maa Chandraghanta is depicted as the goddess with a third eye which opens only when there is a war.

Maa Chandrghanta is known as the avatar or form of Maa Durga which protects from evil. You can always see her equipped with a lot of weapons, including trident, a mace, a sword, a pitcher and a lotus, a bow, an arrow and mala for japa. This form of Goddess Durga has ten hands, which gives her the name Dashabhuja dharini, and always come mounted on a tiger. She is known as a peaceful avatar of Maa Durga.

Navratri 2020 Maa Chandraghanta Puja Muhurat

On the third day of Shardiya Navratri of 2020, the sunrise will take place 6:24am IST, while the sun will set at 5:47pm IST. The Tritiya tithi will last from 5:27pm IST on October 18 to 2:07pm IST on October 19.

Navratri 2020 Day 3 colour

Maa Chandraghanta, known as the peaceful form of Maa Durga,is worshipped on Day 3. The auspicious colour for this day is white, which also represents peace and calm.

Maa Chandraghanta Vahan

As mentioned above, Maa Chandraghanta always comes mounted on a tiger. She has ten arms or dasabhuja, which makes her Dashabhuja dharini.

Maa Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi

To begin the wordsip, light a diya and incense flowers, dhoopa, oil lamp and offer naivedhya or food. It is said that Maa Chandrghanta is offer the bhog of kheer.

Significance of Maa Chandraghanta Puja

Maa Chandraghanta has a half-moon on her forehead that resembles a bell. It is believed that worshipping this form of goddess gives you the strength to fight all your fears. The sound of the moon-bell on her forehead is said expel all type of spirits away.