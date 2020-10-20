Navratri Day 4: Know Puja Timings, Procedure to Worship Maa Kushmanda on Chaturthi

Navratri, the nine-night long festival of Hindus, is being celebrated starting from October 17. Today is the fourth day of the festival also called Chaturthi. On October 20, which is the Chaturthi, Goddess or Devi Kushmanda is worshipped. Maa Kushmanda is the goddess who has the power to live inside the sun. It is believed that Maa Kushmanda provides direction to the Sun god.

Maa Kushmanda is considered to be a form of Maa Parvati, the Hindu goddess of love, harmony, marriage and divine strength. It is considered that goddess Parvati became Maa Kushmanda when she started living inside the sun. She had done that in order to liberate energy from the sun. She is depicted as a goddess with eight hands sitting on a lion and hold weapons, lotus and prayer bead.

Navratri 2020 Maa Kushmanda Puja Muhurat

The sunrise on Chaturthi is at 5:35 am IST while sunset is at 5:07 pm IST. The Chaturthi tithi will last from 2:08 pm on October 19 to 11:18 am IST on Tuesday, October 20.

Navratri 2020 Day 4 colour

The colour red is preferred for today. Maa Kushmanda is the goddess of the fourth day Navratri and she is known for liberating energy from sun. The colour signifies love and energy.

Maa Kushmanda Vahan

The goddess is depicted riding on a lioness. Maa Kushmanda has eight hands making her Ashtbhuja Devi. With her hands, she holds weapons, prayer beads, jars of honey and blood.

Maa Kushmanda Puja Vidhi

For performing puja of Maa Kushmanda, red coloured flowers can be offered to the goddess which is considered to be her preferred flowers. There are mantras that should be recited for praying to the goddess.

Significance of Maa Kushmanda Puja

It is believed that Maa Kushmanda created the universe by just smiling a little. Her Japa Mala is considered to be the source of all the power bestowed upon Siddhis and Niddhis. The faith is that worshipping Maa Kushmunda will take the devotees closer to salvation.