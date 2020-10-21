Navratri Day 5: Worship Maa Skandamata With These Rituals to Gain Wisdom

The Shardiya Navratri is here and we are already celebrating the fifth day, dedicated to Maa Skandamata. Just like every other day of Navratri, Day 5 is dedicated to another form of Goddess Durga and Lord Kartikeya's mother – Skandamata. As she brings along Lord Kartikeya with her, it is said that worshipping Maa Skandamata also results in blessings from her son.

In popular belief, Maa Skandmata is described as the Devi with four hands while baby Kartikeya sits on her lap. She is seen mounted on a lion. Maa Skandamata showers her devotees with wisdom, salvation and prosperity.

Shardiya Navratri is said to be the auspicious period in Hindu belief when Maa Durga descends on Earth from her abode in Kailash. October 21 will be celebrated as Maha Panchami, while Durga Puja will officially start on Thursday.

Navratri 2020 Maa Skandamata Puja Muhurat

On Maha Panchami, the tithi starts on 11:19 am on October 20 and will end at 9:08 am on October 21.

Navratri 2020 Day 5 colour

The colour of the fifth day of Navratri is royal blue. It is considered auspicious to wear royal blue colour before worshipping Maa Skandamata on Maha Panchami. Devotees can also use a blue flower.

Maa Skandamata Vahan

Maa Skandamata is depicted sitting on a ferocious lion with baby Kartikeya in her lap. Kartikeya is also known as Skanda and hence the name Skandamata. This form of Goddess Parvati has four hands – while the two upper hands are carrying Lotus flowers, the lower right-hand cradles her baby and the lower left is seen in Abhaya Mudra.

Maa Skandamata Puja Vidhi

To worship the fifth form of Goddess Durga on Maha Panchami, devotees offer her flowers, specifically hibiscus flowers. It is fruitful to do sadhana of pure Chakra today. One can be seated on a seat made of Kush and chant the mantras.

Significance of Maa Skandamata Puja

In order to attain wisdom, one should worship Maa Skandamata with complete faith and devotion. Apart from this, Maa Skandamata also blesses her devotees will prosperity and salvation. She fills the devotees’ house with happiness, peace and calm.