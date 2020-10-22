Navratri Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani for a Happy Married Life

The Shardiya Navratri has begun and celebrations of the sixth day, dedicated to Maa Katyayani are here. Just like every other day of Navratri, Day 6 is dedicated to another form of Goddess Durga and daughter of sage Katyaya. She was married to Lord Krishna later. In popular belief, Maa Katyayani is described as the Devi with four arms. She is a warrior goddess and rides on a lion. She is regarded as one of the most violent forms of Goddess Durga.

Shardiya Navratri is believed to be an auspicious period in Hindu belief when Maa Durga reaches Earth from her heavenly abode. October 22 will be celebrated as Maha Sashti, while Durga Puja will officially commence on Thursday.

Navratri 2020 Maa Katyayani Puja Muhurat

On Maha Sashti, the tithi starts on 9:07 am on October 21 and shall end at 7:39 am on October 22.

Navratri 2020 Day 6 colour

The colour of the sixth day of Navratri is red. It is considered auspicious to wear red colour when worshipping Maa Katyayani on Maha Sashti. Devotees offer roses and other flowers that are red in colour.

Maa Katyayani Vahan

Maa Katyayani is depicted sitting on a ferocious lion with a sword, given to her by Goddess Parvati. This form of Goddess Parvati has three eyes and four arms. She has flower in her right hand and Abhaya Mudra in her left hand.

Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi

To worship the sixth form of Goddess Durga on Maha Sashti, devotees begin the puja by invoking Lord Ganesha, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma with aarti. Devotees should hold flowers in their hands and chant mantras.

Significance of Maa Katyayani Puja

One should keep a pure heart while worshipping Maa Katyayani to have their wishes fulfilled by her. Maa Katyayani blesses married women who pray for their husbands’ healthy lives.