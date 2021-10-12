Navratri Day 7: Date, Colour, Maa Kalaratri Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Shubh Muhurat and Significance

Goddess Kalaratri is believed to be the fiercest and violent appearance of Goddess Durga which is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri. It is said that Goddess Kalaratri emerged when the Parvati peeled off her divine golden skin to kill the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha. She is known as the vanquisher of all fear, negative forces, ghosts, and evil. She is believed to be benevolent in protecting her devotees and fulfil all their wishes because of which she is also known as Shubhankari.

As per the pictorial depiction of Goddess Kalaratri, she is of dark complexion and mounted on a donkey. She carries a sword and the deadly iron hook in her two hands and keeps the other two hands in Abhaya and Varada Mudra. Read about the date, colour, Maa Kalaratri Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Shubh muhurat and significance

Navratri 2021: Maa Kalaratri Puja Date and Time

The Saptami Tithi will prevail between 11:50 PM, October 11 and 09:47 PM, October 12. The auspicious muhurat to perform Maa Kalaratri Puja will fall during Abhijit Muhurat and Vijaya Muhurat. The Abhijit Muhurat will take place from 11:44 AM to 12:30 PM and Vijaya Muhurat timings are 02:03 PM to 02:49 PM.

Navratri 2021 Day 7 colour

The auspicious colour for Navratri Saptami Tithi is Red.

Maa Kalaratri Vahana

Goddess Katyayani’s Vahana is a donkey.

Maa Kalaratri Puja Vidhi

Saptami Tithi of Navaratri is considered to be very auspicious to worship the nine planets. People worship the nine planets with banana, pomegranate, turmeric, Ashoka, bel, arum plant, colocasia, and paddy. According to legends, Devi Durga created ‘Ashtanayika’ during the war with demons.

Significance of Maa Kalaratri Puja

Devotees get blessed with grace, power, position and eminent status. Maa Kalaratri protects her devotees against the evil influence of demons. It is believed that Goddess Kalaratri grants siddhis, knowledge, power and wealth to her devotees.

Maa Kalaratri Mantra

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥

