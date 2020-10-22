Navratri Day 7: Here’s Everything to Know About Maa Kalratri

Navratri Day 7 (Maha Saptami) observes the worship of seventh form of Goddess Durga –Goddess Kalratri as well as Goddess Saraswati. According to Hindu mythologies, Maha Saptami (7th day) marks the major day when the Goddess Parvati removed her outer golden skin and transformed into the fiercest form to kill demons named Shumbha and Nishumbha. Maa Kalratri is considered to be the most ferocious avatar of Navdurga and is believed to destroy ignorance and darkness from the universe. In 2020, Shardiya Navratri Saptami falls on Friday, October 23, 2020. This day, Utsava Puja and Navagraha puja is also performed.

This avatar of Maa Parvati is depicted as a destructive form as her appearance is dark black, dishevelled hair, three eyes and four hands positioned in Abhaya and Varada mudra. She carries a sword and an iron hook in her left hands. It is believed that she slaughtered the blood of demon Rakta Beeja to stop the creation of more demons from his blood. She is also referred to as Goddess Shubhankari.

Navratri Day 7 Puja Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, the Shubh Muhurat for Maa Kalratri Puja falls on October 23. The auspicious Puja Muhurat is 11.43 am IST to 12.28 pm IST.

Maa Kalratri Vahan

The pictorial depiction of her shows riding a dark black donkey.

Favourite flower

Her favourite flower is night-blooming Jasmine also known as Raat Ki rani.

Colour of the Day

The colour of the day for devotees is green as symbolizes nature and evokes a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity. Green also depicts the new beginnings in life.

Navratri 7th Day Rituals and Puja Vidhi

This day, tithi, and timings are considered to be very auspicious to perform Navgraha Puja. Devotees performed the puja with perfumed water, Ganga jal, dry fruits, panchamrita, flowers, incense sticks, rice and bhogs. Her favourite flower is night-blooming jasmine and hence offered during the puja to please her.

Significance of Kalratri Puja

Maa Kaalratri is believed to govern the planet Shani and hence worshipping her blesses the devotees with good luck and wisdom. She is believed to have a divine light and is an eternal source of wisdom.