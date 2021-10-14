Navratri Day 9: Date, Colour, Maa Siddhidatri Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Shubh Muhurat and Significance

The ninth day of Navratri i.e. Maha Navami is dedicated to the ninth form of Goddess Durga- Maa Siddhidatri. It is believed that Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura on this day and hence she is also known as Mahisasuramardini. Goddess Siddhidatri is depicted as one of the most glorious of Navadurga wearing a red-coloured saree and riding over a lion. She holds a Lotus, a shankha, a chakra and a bludgeon in her four hands. Siddhidatri is the amalgamation of two words Siddhi and Datri which means the provider of supernatural power.

It is believed worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri on Navami blesses devoted with several siddhis. According to the Hindu scriptures, a total of 8 types of Ashtasiddhis exist– Anima, Mahima, Garima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakyamya, Inshitva and Vashitva.

Read about the date, colour, Maa Siddhidatri puja vidhi, mantra, shubh muhurat and significance:

Navratri 2021: Maa Siddhidatri Puja Date and Time

The Navami Tithi will begin at 08:07 PM on October 13 and will conclude at 06:52 PM on October 14. The Abhijit muhurat will remain in effect from 11:44 AM to 12:30 PM, however, Vijaya Muhurta will prevail from 02:02 PM to 02:48 PM. Both the muhurat are equally auspicious to perform Mahanavami Puja.

Navratri 2021 Day 9 colour

The auspicious colour for Navratri Mahanavami Tithi is Pink.

Maa Siddhidatri Vahana

The mount of Goddess Siddhidatri is Lion.

Maa Siddhidatri Puja Vidhi

Mahanavami is one of the most important days of Durga Puja. The puja rituals begin with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja and concluded with Kanyapujan. People invite little girls to feed and worship them. They also offer gifts to them and seek blessings.

Significance of Maa Siddhidatri Puja

Goddess Siddhidatri is the source of all siddhis and possesses all 8 Ashtasiddhis. Worshipping Maa Siddhidatri stimulates the Sahasrara Chakra also known as the Crown Chakra of the body. It is believed that Maa Siddhidatri blesses her devotees with good fortune and provides them salvation.

Maa Siddhidatri Mantra

Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah ||

