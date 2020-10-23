Navratri Day 9: Know the Puja Timings and Rituals to Worship Maa Siddhidhatri on Mahanavmi

The festivities of the nine-night long festival of Hindus, Navratri will come to its conclusion on the Navmi, which will be celebrated on October 24. On the final day, Goddess Siddhidhatri is worshipped. This year, Maha Ashtami and Maha Navmi are falling on the same day.

According to Hindu Panchang, the Durga Ashtami and Maha Navmi will be observed on Saturday. On the ninth day of the Navratri, it is believed that Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura.

Siddhi means “perfection” and Dhatri means “giver”, which means she is the Goddess of accomplishment who blesses her devotees with perfection. The Goddess also signifies knowledge and wisdom, helping her devotees to attain perfection, happiness and purity of heart.

Navratri Day 9: Goddess Siddhidhatri Puja Muhurat

Navmi date begins from 06:58 AM on October 24, 2020 and ends by 07:41 AM on October 25, 2020.

Navratri Day 9: Goddess Siddhidhatri colour

The colour blue is preferred for today since it signifies natural beauty.

Navratri Day 9: Goddess Siddhidhatri Vahan

Maa Siddhidhatri is the original form of goddess Parvati and she mounts on a fully bloomed lotus or a lion. She has four hands, holding a discus, conch shell, mace, and lotus.

Navratri Day 9: Goddess Siddhidhatri Puja Vidhi

Kanya Pooja is done on this day by worshipping nine young girls as Navdurga. Devotees washing their feet, while their foreheads are adorned with tilak. They are also gifted with presents and money and are served with puris, halwa and black chana. Since it is the concluding day of Durga Puja, Maa Durga Visarjan is also carried out with a lot of pomp and show, especially in the state of West Bengal.

Devotees carry the decorated idols of Mother Goddess on their heads, bidding farewell to her and asking her to come again next year. Til or sesame seeds are also offered as bhog to Maa Siddhidatri as it signifies protection to the devotees from unfortunate mishaps.

Navratri Day 9: Goddess Siddhidhatri Puja significance

The belief behind this puja is that the nine girls are a manifestation of the nine faces of Goddess Durga, which were celebrated during the nine days. It is believed that one half of Lord Shiva’s body is that of Goddess Siddhidatri and thus he is called Ardhanarishwar.