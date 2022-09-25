Navratri Decorations: DIY Home Decor Tips That You Have To Try

NAVRATRI 2022: Navratri is not only celebrated as the festival of the victory of good over evil but also as a way to cleanse your heart and homes of all negativity. A primarily Hindu festival, Navratri marks 9 days of celebrations to mark the arrival of Goddess Durga to Earth. People love to decorate their homes in this period and make sure that they are all set for the festive season.

Take a look at these DIY suggestions that will help you change your home decor without burning a hole in your pocket.

Organic earthen lamps

A favorite fixture of Indian homes during festivals, choose earthen lamps or diyas that will lend soft illumination to your home. To make your lamps stand out, you can sit with your loved ones and paint them with non-toxic colours. Wall and ceiling hangings

If you have old streamers and festive decorations lying around the house, now is the time to dig them out. Fashion colorful paper into wall hangings and danglers with minimal effort. Make sure to match the colors with the overall theme of the house. Use fresh flowers

As opposed to artificial flowers, fresh flowers will ensure that your home smells and looks absolutely fresh during the festive season. Go for seasonal flowers such as marigold and hibiscus which also are available in vibrant, colorful hues. Put them in vases, use them to make garlans, and hang them around the house; the choices are endless. Make a rangoli

Rangolis or designs made on the floor with powdered color are a ubiquitous part of Navratri celebrations. Use organic colours to make your rangoli so that it’s safe for everyone around and causes the minimum amount of pollution.

