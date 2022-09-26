Navratri Fast 2022: Tips to Help You Stay Healthy During 9-day Fasting

NAVRATRI 2022: Navratri is here and the country is celebrating the 9-day festival with great fervour and enthusiasm. Each of these nine days is dedicated to the nine forms of Durga Maa and one of the important elements of this festival is observing fast. Keeping a fast involves refraining from strictly forbidden foods including alcohol, onions, garlic, and meat.

While some foods, like fruits and kuttu ka atta, are permitted, others, like conventional table salt are restricted. While it may sound a bit challenging, if you can plan your meals right and avoid dehydration, observing a fast this Navratri will be easier.

Here’s a list of tips that you can quickly save to help you fast this year:

Do not starve yourself

The most common myth during fast is starving. Many people avoid eating food that leads to gastric problems. It can also lead to weakness, fatigue, and headaches. Keep eating small portions of food like nuts, seeds, or fruits.

Hydration

While observing fast, we often miss out on the most essential thing, which is hydration. In some parts of the country, especially in Gujarat, Navratri means dancing to the beats of Garba. This requires a lot of energy and may lead to dehydration. Sip on water, coconut water, lemon juice, and buttermilk. Instead of coffee, consume green tea as it has various health benefits. This will ensure proper digestion during the fasting period.

Switch to fruits and healthy greens

Use this opportunity to detoxify your body by increasing the intake of fresh and seasoned fruits and healthy veggies. Consume nutrient-rich vegetables like bottle gourd, pumpkin, cucumber, and spinach which keep the stomach full due to their water content. For fruits, opt for watermelon, bananas, and papayas which will satiate your hunger and keep your body healthy as well.

Cut down on portion

If you eat food at regular intervals of time it will not lead to binge-eating or make you look for unhealthy food options which will lead to weight gain. To avoid overeating sip on juices or coconut water, eat cucumber slices, makhana or fruits, and nuts.

Get enough sleep

Observing a fast can leave you feeling tired, sleepy, or dizzy. Try to get some good sleep to give your body the rest it needs and to avoid health hazards. Get at least seven to eight hours of sleep to keep you energized throughout the day.

