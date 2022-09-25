Navratri Fasting Rules: Dos and Don'ts to Keep in Mind While Fasting

NAVRATRI 2022: Navrati is regarded as one of the most auspicious festivals among the Hindu community. Devotees commemorate the day with immense fervour as a testament to the triumph of good over evil. The devotees worship the nine forms of Maa Durga during this time and observe a fast to appease the Goddess.

The first one is known as Chaitra Navratri and is observed in the spring. The second one is known as the Sharad Navratri, and it is observed in autumn. Sharad Navratri, Chaitra Navratri, Magha Navratri, and Ashadha Gupta Navratri are the four types of Navratri. The Sharad Navrati for this year will commence on September 26 in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwina. It will conclude on October 4.

Now that we are amidst the 9-day festivities, let us walk you through the dos and don’ts that one must keep in mind while observing the fast.

Dos and Don’ts

Wake up early and take a holy bath. Devotees observing the fast should practice celibacy. One should abstain from consuming alcoholic beverages or tobacco. Refrain from clipping your nails, getting a haircut or shaving your beard during the period. People can consume kuttu, singhara, sabudana, sama, milk and fruits while observing their partial fast. Mustard oil and sesame must be avoided. However, you can use peanut oil or ghee as an alternative. One should not consume processed salt during Navratri and use sea salt as an alternative. Adherents performing the puja or observing the fast should not sport clothes or accessories made of leather. Furthermore, they should also refrain from wearing black clothes. Children, pregnant women or people that have been diagnosed with a severe illness are not supposed to perform the vrat. Devotees should not sleep during the day.

