7 Healthy Vegetables to Have During Navratri When You Get Bored of Potatoes

Navratri is a period of nine days dedicated to detoxing the body with a sattvic diet and the mind with prayer. The perfect Navratri diet is supposed to be a balance of plant-based, gluten-free foods like fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy products, herbs and spices. However, for a lot of people, this festival of nine days gets dominated by potato consumption and all other vegetables lay forgotten.

While there’s nothing wrong with potatoes (they’re packed with carbs but they also have high concentrations of protein, dietary fiber, vitamin B6, vitamin C and minerals like potassium, manganese and phosphorus), how much you eat and how you cook it also matters.

Boiled or mashed potatoes are definitely beneficial but deep-fried or fried potatoes are more likely to be starchy and fatty - which is not good for your health whether it’s Navratri or not. Plus, a lot of other vegetables that are allowed during this period of fasting and should be eaten more of for their many benefits. So, this Navratri, set the potatoes aside and try the following healthy vegetables.

1. Spinach

This green leafy vegetable not only comes in season around Navratri but is one of the healthiest you can have. Spinach is low in carbs, has high water content and is packed with fiber, protein, potassium, iron, calcium and vitamins A, C and K. Not only does this veggie have a variety of health benefits for your eyes, blood pressure and metabolism but it also prevents diseases like anemia.

2. Bottle gourd

Also known as lauki, bottle gourd is a versatile vegetable that is unfortunately often hated by children because of its soft texture. However, it is packed with vitamin C, potassium, magnesium and loads of antioxidants. Eating lauki can give your immune system a huge boost, apart from keeping your digestive system in order.

3. Raw banana

While you can eat ripe bananas during Navratri too, you might want to get a lot of raw banana onto your plate. This is because raw bananas are simply amazing for your digestive system as they’re packed dietary fiber. This apart, raw bananas also have a high concentration of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and carbohydrates.

4. Pumpkin

Since fall is the season of pumpkins, you must have it during Navratri. This yellow-gold vegetable is versatile as it can be turned into sweet dishes as well as savoury ones. Pumpkin also has high levels of antioxidants, vitamins C and K and minerals like copper, potassium and manganese.

5. Colocasia roots

Also known as arbi, colocasia roots can be used to create the very same recipes that require potatoes, so it’s a great substitute for the vegetable. Arbi is packed with fiber, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, folate, vitamin B6, C and E. Arbi is a filling vegetable and perfect for fasts. What’s more, it can really benefit your digestive system.

6. Carrots

Like most vegetables, carrots are packed with fiber, vitamins and minerals. But carrots are also packed with essential antioxidants like carotenoids, which are needed for eye health. Additionally, Eating carrots can also improve your skin, digestion and metabolism.

7. Cucumber

Cucumbers are light and have a high water content but, like most vegetables, they are also very filling, making them one of the best fasting foods. You can snack on them or have them on the side of your meal too. Cucumbers are packed with dietary fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants too.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.