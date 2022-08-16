Navroz 2022: Easy Parsi-Style Egg Recipes That Every Home Cook Can Master

PARSI NEW YEAR 2022: The Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz, is being celebrated today on August 16 in India this year. Navroz is celebrated on the first day of the Farvardin, the first month of the Zoroastrian calendar. Starting with prayers for success health and money, the Parsi community celebrates the day with a lavish feast for friends and family.

To help you in deciding on traditional Parsi-style egg cuisines to try on this Navroz, we have curated a list of mouth-watering dishes.

Sali Par Edu

Ingredients required:

Salt and pepper

4 tbsp Sali

3 Eggs

2 tsp Olive oil

How to cook?

Start with grating the potatoes and partly boil them. Once done, deep fry them twice to add a crispy texture before adding salt and pepper. Next, spread the sali in a pan pre-heated with oil. Break the eggs on top and cook the dish for three minutes on a salamander grill. Serve it with toast and beans and enjoy!

Akuri

Ingredients:

2 tbsp milk

2 tbsp butter

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1/4 tsp red chilli powder

4 Eggs

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

2 finely chopped garlic cloves

1 finely chopped onion

2 tbsp fresh finely chopped coriander leaves

1/2 tsp salt

1 medium tomato, chopped

How to cook?

To prepare the cuisine, start with whisking the eggs with salt and milk in a bowl. Following this, heat butter in a non-stick skillet on high flame and add the following: Cumin seeds, Garlic, Chopped green chilli and onions Now, sauté for about two minutes. Add chopped tomatoes to it and sauté for a minute. In the next step, add spices like turmeric and red chilli powders to enhance the flavour. Continue sauteing it for two more minutes before lowering the gas flame to add the whisked eggs. Keep stirring it gently. Lastly, sprinkle the chopped coriander leaves over the eggs and turn off the flame.

