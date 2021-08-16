Navroz Mubarak 2021: 5 Delicacies That Are a Must-Try This Parsi New Year

Have you ever visited an Irani café and fell in love with the cuisine? Everyone now admires and appreciates Parsi culture and food. And since we’re celebrating Parsi New Year, why not go all out and enjoy the festival by cooking the most popular meals for a Navroz lunch. The Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz, is celebrated to mark the start of the Iranian calendar.

On this day, people pray for the prosperity and health of everybody. The Parsi community dresses up in their traditional garb, with ladies wearing Gara sarees and men opting for linen western outfits. Persian and Gujarati cuisines have shaped Parsi meal. With the Parsi New Year Navroz being celebrated today, we did some digging to find the top 5 most delicious traditional Parsi dishes that are most often made and served during festive events.

Patra ni Machchi

This meal is a must-have for every Parsi celebration. Patra ni Machchi, everyone’s favourite, is wrapped in a banana leaf and topped with green chutney. It is perfectly steamed and will undoubtedly leave your taste buds wanting for more. You will always find this meal offered to you at weddings or any special event. In fact, choosing between Saas ni Machchi and Patra ni Machchi might be tough at times.

Sali par Eedu

When in doubt, break an eedu (egg), according to the Parsi culinary adage. The community loves eedu so much that they can cook it in several way. Everything and anything can be prepared with egg, from tomato per eedu to bheeda per eedu (okra) to kothnir per eedu (coriander). However, the most popular dish is Sali per eedu, which is made with egg and potato.

Sali Marghi

How come a simple chicken curry never fails to make us salivate? Chicken curries are usually a crowd-pleaser, whether they are rustic, fatty ones from the north, ones filled with native nutty flavours from the south, or unique chicken curries from the west. This time-honoured meal will make you fall in love with it all over again. Sali Marghi is a chicken-based meal with soft flesh wrapped in a spicy onion and tomato masala and topped with crunchy fried potato chips.

Lagan nu Custard

If you like English custard, you must try this delectable delicacy. Lagan nu Custard, made from condensed milk, egg, sugar, and milk is flavoured with cardamom and has a faint punch of nutmeg, giving it a distinct Parsi flavour. Lagan nu custard is a delicious sweet delicacy.

Parsi Sev

When you visit a Parsi home on an auspicious day, you will always find a bowl of Parsi Sev, which is typically served with sweet yoghurt (mithoo dahi). From birthdays to jashans, weddings to family gatherings, the Parsi Sev will always take pride of position on the table.

This delicious delicacy, made with roasted vermicelli and topped with fried raisins, cashews, and almonds can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, supper, tea-time, or any other time the belly growls.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here