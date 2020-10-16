Navya Nanda Drops a Lovely Compliment on Suhana Khan's New Pic, See Here

Suhana Khan keeps sharing glimpses from her life on Instagram. In a recent post, she shared a lovely picture of herself, wearing a white and green-coloured outfit. Oozing charm, she is in front of a royal-looking deep red-coloured backdrop.

Suhana looks beautiful and elegant in the picture. Captioning the pic, she wrote, "Gonna post this before i stare at it long enough to start hating it." While Suhana has second thoughts about the pic, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Suhana's friend Navya Nanda dropped a lovely compliment in the comment box. "You absolute beauty," wrote Navya. Igers were impressed with Suhana's post too. A user asked how she can ever hate this picture, another commented with a heart-eye emoji to appreciate Suhana’s photo.

The budding actor who is the daughter of superstar Shahrukh Khan has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and keeps treating her followers with something new every now and then. She often shares her opinion about things too, although in a very subtle way.

Recently she posted a long note and revealed the hate she gets for being brown. Suhana addressed the issue by stating how most young boys and girls have grown up feeling inferior for no reason. She said that men and women have called her ugly since she was 12 years old.

Blurring the name of the trolls, she shared screenshots of their comments and said that she finds it sad that those trolling her for being brown are Indians who are often brown themselves. She ended her post with the hashtag #endcolourism.