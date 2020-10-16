Navya Nanda Drops a Lovely Compliment on Suhana Khan's New Pic, See Here
Suhana Khan posted a new pic on Instagram and her friend Navya Nanda has a sweet compliment for the star kid.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: October 16, 2020, 4:38 PM IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Suhana Khan keeps sharing glimpses from her life on Instagram. In a recent post, she shared a lovely picture of herself, wearing a white and green-coloured outfit. Oozing charm, she is in front of a royal-looking deep red-coloured backdrop.
Suhana looks beautiful and elegant in the picture. Captioning the pic, she wrote, "Gonna post this before i stare at it long enough to start hating it." While Suhana has second thoughts about the pic, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Suhana's friend Navya Nanda dropped a lovely compliment in the comment box. "You absolute beauty," wrote Navya. Igers were impressed with Suhana's post too. A user asked how she can ever hate this picture, another commented with a heart-eye emoji to appreciate Suhana’s photo.
The budding actor who is the daughter of superstar Shahrukh Khan has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and keeps treating her followers with something new every now and then. She often shares her opinion about things too, although in a very subtle way.
Recently she posted a long note and revealed the hate she gets for being brown. Suhana addressed the issue by stating how most young boys and girls have grown up feeling inferior for no reason. She said that men and women have called her ugly since she was 12 years old.
View this post on Instagram
There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism
Blurring the name of the trolls, she shared screenshots of their comments and said that she finds it sad that those trolling her for being brown are Indians who are often brown themselves. She ended her post with the hashtag #endcolourism.