Navya Nanda Launches Healthcare Platform For Women, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan are Excited for Her

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently graduated from college. Her mother Shweta has shared photos from the graduation ceremony they held for her at home in Mumbai, as the real convocation at her college has been postponed.

Mamu Abhishek Bachchan, as well as grandfather Amitabh Bachchan shared congratulatory posts for her on the occasion. Now, it looks like there's one more reason for the Bachchan family to be proud of Navya.

The youngster has turned into an entrepreneur by launching a virtual healthcare platform called Aara Health. According to their page on social media, Aara Health is 'a virtual healthcare platform for women that aims to empower, educate, and diagnose in a confidential, safe and reliable manner.'

Their mission is to encourage women to make empowered and educated health choices using safe, confidential, and scientifically reliable products. Navya is one of the four founders of Aara Health.

Abhishek and Shweta Nanda congratulated her on the new venture on social media. Actor Meezan Jaaferi, who some say is dating Navya, too cheered for her. He posted a story on Instagram saying he was proud of Navya.

Abhishek said, "For women by women. Very well done Navya. Proud of you."

Her graduation ceremony held at the Bachchan residence Jalsa last week was a DIY one. "With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting. I threw on a Fordham ( her college ) sweatshirt over my PJ's!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer x ( I'm not crying you're crying)," Shweta had posted.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365