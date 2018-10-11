English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor’s New Party Pics are #FashionGoals. See Here
Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor had a gala time at a party recently which was also attended by Karan Johar and Gauri Khan. See photos.
Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda.
Loading...
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and late actor Sri Devi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor were recently snapped hanging out at a party with celeb designer Prabal Gurung.
The designer took to Instagram recently to share images from the star-studded party, which was also attended by Karan Johar and Gauri Khan.
In the selfie that Prabal has shared on Instagram, he, Navya and Khushi look happy and uber chic. Beauty 🙋🏽♂ & the beasts 👉🏽👯♀ 😂 😝 😂. Love you both tho N&K xPG (sic),” Prabal captioned the image.
He also shared a photograph of Navya from the event. She looks stunning in a backless white long dress with a patch of black in the back. “Future is in good hands. The chicest & my absolutely favourite @navyananda in one of my favourite pieces we’ve ever created. Darling N, Como was lit because of you xPG (sic),” Prabal captioned it.
Navya also commented on the image, saying, “Love love love you!!!❤ Thank you again for making me look so cool and chic. Can’t wait for another trip 💕.”
Gauri too shared a selfie from the night, in which she is with Johar and Prabal. “One of those nights... @karanjohar@natasha.poonawalla @prabalgurung,” she captioned it.
However, this is not the first time that Navya was spotted hanging out with the Kapoor sisters. Last month, a video of her having lunch with Khushi’s elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor and other friends in New York surfaced on Twitter.
Watch it here:
The designer took to Instagram recently to share images from the star-studded party, which was also attended by Karan Johar and Gauri Khan.
In the selfie that Prabal has shared on Instagram, he, Navya and Khushi look happy and uber chic. Beauty 🙋🏽♂ & the beasts 👉🏽👯♀ 😂 😝 😂. Love you both tho N&K xPG (sic),” Prabal captioned the image.
He also shared a photograph of Navya from the event. She looks stunning in a backless white long dress with a patch of black in the back. “Future is in good hands. The chicest & my absolutely favourite @navyananda in one of my favourite pieces we’ve ever created. Darling N, Como was lit because of you xPG (sic),” Prabal captioned it.
Navya also commented on the image, saying, “Love love love you!!!❤ Thank you again for making me look so cool and chic. Can’t wait for another trip 💕.”
Gauri too shared a selfie from the night, in which she is with Johar and Prabal. “One of those nights... @karanjohar@natasha.poonawalla @prabalgurung,” she captioned it.
However, this is not the first time that Navya was spotted hanging out with the Kapoor sisters. Last month, a video of her having lunch with Khushi’s elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor and other friends in New York surfaced on Twitter.
Watch it here:
Video | Janhvi Kapoor having lunch with her friends in New York. #JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/lPqEhpCm84— Janhvi Kapoor Fanpage (@JanhviKapoorFP) September 4, 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- People Should Not Work With Hrithik Roshan As Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
- Bigg Boss 12: Shoaib Ibrahim Slams Trolls for Calling His Wife Dipika Kakar Fake
- Mogul: Aamir Khan Quits Film on Gulshan Kumar, Director Subhash Kapoor Responds
- Following Tanushree Dutta’s Complaint, FIR Lodged Against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya
- Chitrangada Singh Says She Left Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Because of Director's 'Atrocious' Behaviour
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...