Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor’s New Party Pics are #FashionGoals. See Here

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and late actor Sri Devi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor were recently snapped hanging out at a party with celeb designer Prabal Gurung.The designer took to Instagram recently to share images from the star-studded party, which was also attended by Karan Johar and Gauri Khan.In the selfie that Prabal has shared on Instagram, he, Navya and Khushi look happy and uber chic. Beauty 🙋🏽♂ & the beasts 👉🏽👯♀ 😂 😝 😂. Love you both tho N&K xPG (sic),” Prabal captioned the image.He also shared a photograph of Navya from the event. She looks stunning in a backless white long dress with a patch of black in the back. “Future is in good hands. The chicest & my absolutely favourite @navyananda in one of my favourite pieces we’ve ever created. Darling N, Como was lit because of you xPG (sic),” Prabal captioned it.Navya also commented on the image, saying, “Love love love you!!!❤ Thank you again for making me look so cool and chic. Can’t wait for another trip 💕.”Gauri too shared a selfie from the night, in which she is with Johar and Prabal. “One of those nights... @karanjohar@natasha.poonawalla @prabalgurung,” she captioned it.However, this is not the first time that Navya was spotted hanging out with the Kapoor sisters. Last month, a video of her having lunch with Khushi’s elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor and other friends in New York surfaced on Twitter.Watch it here: