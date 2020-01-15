Take the pledge to vote

Navya Naveli Nanda Hangs Out with Shanaya Kapoor, See Pic

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was recently spotted with BFF Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor.

Trending Desk

January 15, 2020
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was recently spotted partying with BFF Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor.

Navya Nanda, who turned 23 on December 6, was seen having a gala time with her girl gang including Shanaya Kapoor. While Navya picked a glittery outfit, Shanaya looked stunning in a white dress.

Navya is reportedly studying in New York and has no plans to join Bollywood.

Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan had earlier said on Koffee with Karan that she doesn’t want her daughter to get into the movie business. “Coming from a family that was involved in movies, the second generation was involved in the movies be it my brother or my sister-in-law, I know the heart breaks and I know it really well," quoted India Today as saying.

"I see their faces when things don't work out. I see the kind of hate my brother gets on Instagram. Whether you like him as an actor or you don't or you think he got it easy because he is Amitabh Bachchan's son, whatever it is I'm his sister and I hated it. It gives me sleepless nights. I don't want another member of my family to be in this business, for my personal selfish reasons," she added.

On her daughter’s birthday, Shweta had posted a sun-kissed snap of Navya along with a sweet wish. “Happy Birthday Nablooz you light up every life you touch, and mine the most. Squeeze you Cheezu ! Love you crazy loads”

In the list of wishers was also Navya’s uncle, Abhishek Bachchan who had posted an adorable selfie featuring him alongside niece.

He shared the photo on Instagram with a heartfelt note. The caption reads,” Happy birthday my Navya. Mamu loves you very much. #MyPartnerInKicks”

