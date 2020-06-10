Navya Naveli Nanda’s Workout Will Leave You Motivated, Watch Video

A video of Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda working out on New York streets is just what you need if you are seeking some fitness inspiration today.

The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan is seen vigorously exercising on the sidewalk in this adrenaline-laced throwback. The fitness enthusiast has tied her hair in a ponytail and is dressed in a sports gear with grey leggings and sneakers. She is ardently performing the drill with paramount ease.

The 22-year-old who was studying at New York's Fordham University graduated on May 6. However, the commencement ceremony was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Navya celebrated the day at Big B’s Mumbai residence. She was seen in a DIY graduation robe and cap.

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to pen a congratulatory message for Navya. He wrote, “Grand daughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of Corona and lockdown .. she could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. BUT .. she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and Cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap (sic.)”

The fresh graduate recently stepped into a business venture of her own. The entrepreneur launched her virtual healthcare company called Aara Health. The platform is for women and aims to empower, inform, and diagnose in a confidential, stable and trustworthy manner for them. The youngster is one of the four founders of Aara Health.

