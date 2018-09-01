English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Navya Turns Muse for Mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda as She Launches Debut Fashion Line
Shweta Bachchan Nanda launches debut fashion line as daughter Navya Naveli Nanda turns muse to support her in her efforts.
(Photo: Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda/ Rohan Shrestha Instagram handle)
Loading...
After her debut role on a television commercial, megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda recently set foot in the fashion industry by launching her maiden line MxS in association with designer Monisha Jaising.
Shweta, who comes across as someone who has fine taste in fashion, launched her debut collection that is a perfect combination of cheeky, preppy and playful as well as something whimsical and glamorous.
Well not just this. Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who has often set the Internet on fire on several occassions with her photographs too is a part of this collaboration.
Navya turned muse for mother Shweta and flaunted one garment after another from the latter’s debut line in a latest photoshoot, pictures of which Shweta posted on her Instagram handle. Captured by celebrated photographer Rohan Shrestha, Navya looked every bit the diva she is. From sporting a jersey flash tee and bedazzled cargo pants, looking stunning in a strapless blush mini dress to slaying it in a ombré tulle gown teamed with white sneakers, Navya Nanda managed to set pulses racing in the glamorous ensembles.
Shweta too faced the shutterbugs to shoot some apparels from the MxS line.
Take a look.
Talking about her collection to IANS, Shweta said in an email-interview, "We both like a certain image, and when you have that kind of synchronicity, it is half the battle won. I like that Monisha is very easy, her clothes are never trying too hard. With MxS, both of us sit together to brainstorm and come up with new design ideas. I don't have Monisha's technical expertise, so she brings that in on certain things -- like what a certain cut can or can't be achieved. But otherwise, when you collaborate on a design, it's 50-50."
Monisha was equally excited about the collaboration.
"I have known Shweta for a very long time. In fact when she was a young girl, there was a white shirt that I made for her and she looked exquisite in that. Since that I have always been following her style. I am very happy to be co-designing a collection with her.
"Shweta is very creative and filled with amazing ideas," said the designer, who finds their synergy "flawless".
The line will be retailed at the Monisha Jaising stores in Mumbai and Delhi with price points ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 70,000.
Shweta, who comes across as someone who has fine taste in fashion, launched her debut collection that is a perfect combination of cheeky, preppy and playful as well as something whimsical and glamorous.
Well not just this. Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who has often set the Internet on fire on several occassions with her photographs too is a part of this collaboration.
Navya turned muse for mother Shweta and flaunted one garment after another from the latter’s debut line in a latest photoshoot, pictures of which Shweta posted on her Instagram handle. Captured by celebrated photographer Rohan Shrestha, Navya looked every bit the diva she is. From sporting a jersey flash tee and bedazzled cargo pants, looking stunning in a strapless blush mini dress to slaying it in a ombré tulle gown teamed with white sneakers, Navya Nanda managed to set pulses racing in the glamorous ensembles.
Shweta too faced the shutterbugs to shoot some apparels from the MxS line.
Take a look.
Talking about her collection to IANS, Shweta said in an email-interview, "We both like a certain image, and when you have that kind of synchronicity, it is half the battle won. I like that Monisha is very easy, her clothes are never trying too hard. With MxS, both of us sit together to brainstorm and come up with new design ideas. I don't have Monisha's technical expertise, so she brings that in on certain things -- like what a certain cut can or can't be achieved. But otherwise, when you collaborate on a design, it's 50-50."
Monisha was equally excited about the collaboration.
"I have known Shweta for a very long time. In fact when she was a young girl, there was a white shirt that I made for her and she looked exquisite in that. Since that I have always been following her style. I am very happy to be co-designing a collection with her.
"Shweta is very creative and filled with amazing ideas," said the designer, who finds their synergy "flawless".
The line will be retailed at the Monisha Jaising stores in Mumbai and Delhi with price points ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 70,000.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Says He's Underpaid and Undersexed, Wants to Marry This Bollywood Leading Lady
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Sizzle as They Pose with Shah Rukh Khan, Sharmila Tagore
- Reynolds: Moeen Ali Fashions Sparkling Resurrection in Whites at Southampton
- Motorola One, One Power With Android One, Dual-Camera Setup Announced at IFA 2018
- Door or Beach? Twitter is Divided in What is the New Black and Blue vs White and Gold Dress, or Yanny vs Laurel
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...