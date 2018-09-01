Navya Turns Muse for Mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda as She Launches Debut Fashion Line

A post shared by Rohan Shrestha (@rohanshrestha) on Aug 17, 2018 at 1:28am PDT

After her debut role on a television commercial, megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda recently set foot in the fashion industry by launching her maiden line MxS in association with designer Monisha Jaising.Shweta, who comes across as someone who has fine taste in fashion, launched her debut collection that is a perfect combination of cheeky, preppy and playful as well as something whimsical and glamorous.Well not just this. Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who has often set the Internet on fire on several occassions with her photographs too is a part of this collaboration.Navya turned muse for mother Shweta and flaunted one garment after another from the latter’s debut line in a latest photoshoot, pictures of which Shweta posted on her Instagram handle. Captured by celebrated photographer Rohan Shrestha, Navya looked every bit the diva she is. From sporting a jersey flash tee and bedazzled cargo pants, looking stunning in a strapless blush mini dress to slaying it in a ombré tulle gown teamed with white sneakers, Navya Nanda managed to set pulses racing in the glamorous ensembles.Shweta too faced the shutterbugs to shoot some apparels from the MxS line.Take a look.Talking about her collection to IANS, Shweta said in an email-interview, "We both like a certain image, and when you have that kind of synchronicity, it is half the battle won. I like that Monisha is very easy, her clothes are never trying too hard. With MxS, both of us sit together to brainstorm and come up with new design ideas. I don't have Monisha's technical expertise, so she brings that in on certain things -- like what a certain cut can or can't be achieved. But otherwise, when you collaborate on a design, it's 50-50."Monisha was equally excited about the collaboration."I have known Shweta for a very long time. In fact when she was a young girl, there was a white shirt that I made for her and she looked exquisite in that. Since that I have always been following her style. I am very happy to be co-designing a collection with her."Shweta is very creative and filled with amazing ideas," said the designer, who finds their synergy "flawless".The line will be retailed at the Monisha Jaising stores in Mumbai and Delhi with price points ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 70,000.