GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Navya Turns Muse for Mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda as She Launches Debut Fashion Line

Shweta Bachchan Nanda launches debut fashion line as daughter Navya Naveli Nanda turns muse to support her in her efforts.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Navya Turns Muse for Mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda as She Launches Debut Fashion Line
(Photo: Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda/ Rohan Shrestha Instagram handle)
Loading...
After her debut role on a television commercial, megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda recently set foot in the fashion industry by launching her maiden line MxS in association with designer Monisha Jaising.

Shweta, who comes across as someone who has fine taste in fashion, launched her debut collection that is a perfect combination of cheeky, preppy and playful as well as something whimsical and glamorous.

1.09.18 Day 1 - New Beginning ✨

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on



Well not just this. Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who has often set the Internet on fire on several occassions with her photographs too is a part of this collaboration.

Navya turned muse for mother Shweta and flaunted one garment after another from the latter’s debut line in a latest photoshoot, pictures of which Shweta posted on her Instagram handle. Captured by celebrated photographer Rohan Shrestha, Navya looked every bit the diva she is. From sporting a jersey flash tee and bedazzled cargo pants, looking stunning in a strapless blush mini dress to slaying it in a ombré tulle gown teamed with white sneakers, Navya Nanda managed to set pulses racing in the glamorous ensembles.

Shweta too faced the shutterbugs to shoot some apparels from the MxS line.

Take a look.

Our in house model was paid in Lays chips 😉 #MxS #MonishaxShweta

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on







A post shared by Rohan Shrestha (@rohanshrestha) on





Talking about her collection to IANS, Shweta said in an email-interview, "We both like a certain image, and when you have that kind of synchronicity, it is half the battle won. I like that Monisha is very easy, her clothes are never trying too hard. With MxS, both of us sit together to brainstorm and come up with new design ideas. I don't have Monisha's technical expertise, so she brings that in on certain things -- like what a certain cut can or can't be achieved. But otherwise, when you collaborate on a design, it's 50-50."

Monisha was equally excited about the collaboration.

"I have known Shweta for a very long time. In fact when she was a young girl, there was a white shirt that I made for her and she looked exquisite in that. Since that I have always been following her style. I am very happy to be co-designing a collection with her.

"Shweta is very creative and filled with amazing ideas," said the designer, who finds their synergy "flawless".

The line will be retailed at the Monisha Jaising stores in Mumbai and Delhi with price points ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 70,000.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic

Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 14
    gold
  • 23
    SILVER
  • 29
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 66
Loading...