Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday: 5 Songs of the Actor You Must Have in Your Playlist

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has come a long way in Bollywood. From performing supporting roles in movies such as Sarfarosh to Thackery where he took the centre stage, the actor has carved a niche in the industry. As he turns 47 today, here is a look at some of the popular songs of the actor.

Barish Ki Jaye

The first music video of Nawaz, which went top on the charts with 25 crore views on YouTube is a soulful melody based on true incidences. The song is voiced by the national award winner B Praak. Its lyrics are penned by popular songwriter Jaani. It depicts the unconditional love of a mobster for a differently-abled girl played by popular Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma.

Tum Pe Hum To

This song is from Nawaz’s upcoming film Bole Chudiya which features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The song sung by Raj Barman and written by Lado Suwalka shows sizzling chemistry between the duo. This song stands tall will 17 million views on video-sharing app.

Choti Choti Gal

This song from the actor’s film Motichoor Chaknachoor is a melodious track. The song picturised on Nawaz and Athiya Shetty is composed and sung by Arjuna Harjai and Yasser Desai. The romantic track depicts the sweet and sour relation of the newly wedded couple.

Bhar Do Jholi Meri

Crooned by Adnan Sami, this soulful song from the blockbuster hit of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a dargah song. Its music was composed by Pritam and penned by Kausar Munir. Nawaz plays a Pakistani journalist in this movie who assists the protagonist to reunite the little girl with her parents.

Swaggy Chudiya

Another from film Bole Chudiya, track Swaggy Chudiya marks Nawaz’s debut as a singer. The song’s lyrics are written by Kumar and set to tune by Sunny Inder.

This is a rap song depicts Nawaz as a modern bangle vendor who roams around the streets of Rajasthan in his two-wheeler accompanied by Rajpal Yadav.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here