Nawazuddin Siddiqui Lends Support to Environmental Programme
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has urged people to plant more trees to curb various environmental problems.
A still of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from Thackeray's trailer. (Image: YouTube)
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has lent support to an initiative aimed at increasing greenery in Mumbai.
In association with Radio City's campaign "Hara Hai Toh Bara Ahe", the Manto actor has urged people to plant more trees to curb various environmental problems.
"Mumbai is facing several environmental problems that are on the rise and the receding green cover is one of the key aspects amplifying this issue.
Promoting tree plantations in our own vicinity is a basic but vital step towards preservation of the environment which in turn will positively impact the health and safety of citizens," Nawazuddin said in a statement.
He said the initiative "is a great step towards raising awareness which will highlight the significance of planting trees and drive every individual to take a step in the direction of developing a green, pollution free city."
On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Thackeray.
