Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns 47: A Look at Some of his Dialogues That Have Turned Into Hilarious Memes

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known as one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema industry and on Wednesday he turned 47. The actor’s struggle to make it big in Bollywood is no secret. From playing small character roles in movies like Sarfarosh to starring as a lead actor in movies like Serious Men, Thackeray, Manto and much more, Nawazuddin has his own success story.

Besides being a phenomenal actor, Nawazuddin has also inspired several memes for Indian netizens. Some of his dialogues from iconic movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Manjhi and web series like Sacred Games have become a must-have template for meme-makers in the country.

Let us take a look at some of the memes Nawazuddin has inspired on social media.

His recent picture from the actor’s Netflix series Sacred Games has become a perfect meme template for Dogecoin’s rising prices.

Another scene from Sacred Games 2 showed Nawazuddin’s perfect reaction to entering bright zone had got netizens to make this meme.

#SacredGamesSeason2 #SacredGamesS2 Me to my friend after giving him her crush's number pic.twitter.com/qTIGswQuyi— Crazy Memer (@_crazy_memer) August 16, 2019

Moving on to Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2 that saw Nawazuddin play the role of Faizal. One of the iconic dialogues from this Anurag Kashyap directorial was between Nawazuddin and his mother played by Richa Chadha. The dialogue has now even become a meme template for certain situations.

This meme takes jibe at star kids who like to talk about their struggles in Indian cinema industry.

This meme template has been created from the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan in which Nawazuddin played the role of Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab.

Another meme for when you finally decide to get married just like Nawazuddin’s character Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games.

This dialogue from Thackeray movie also makes for a great meme subject as you can see here:

Here is another meme template featuring Nawazuddin and his memorable dialogue from the 2019 movie Thackeray :

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here