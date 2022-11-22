CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Lifestyle » NCPA Brings the Magic of Jazz to Life; Jazz Festival 2022 to Feature Grammy-Nominated Artists
2-MIN READ

NCPA Brings the Magic of Jazz to Life; Jazz Festival 2022 to Feature Grammy-Nominated Artists

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 17:04 IST

Mumbai, India

At the 2022 International Jazz Festival, The Mingus Big Band, which had 11 albums out and six of them were nominated for and won Grammy Awards in 2011, will perform. (Photo: Instagram)

At the 2022 International Jazz Festival, The Mingus Big Band, which had 11 albums out and six of them were nominated for and won Grammy Awards in 2011, will perform. (Photo: Instagram)

The 2022 NCPA International Jazz Festival will feature an incredible lineup of musicians from all around the globe

This year, the International Jazz Festival will be held at Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), featuring performances by Grammy-nominated musicians and bands. The Mingus Big Band will open the event on November 25. Then, on November 26, Monty Alexander will perform, and on November 27, the Thilo Wolf Jazz Quartett with Johanna Iser will conclude it.

A fantastic lineup of international musicians who will perform at the NCPA International Jazz Festival in 2022

The Mingus Big Band, a 14-piece ensemble made up of some of the most technically proficient and artistically expressive musicians, ranging from veterans to rising stars, will perform on the first day of the festival. The Mingus Dynasty performed at NCPA in 2019, and the repertory group will perform there again this year. The group has released 11 albums, six of which were nominated for and won Grammy Awards in 2011. Charles Mingus, a composer who passed away in 1979, will be honoured by the Mingus Big Band.

RELATED NEWS
The Mingus Big Band

The second day will feature a musical rendition of Jamaican music legend Monty Alexander’s transition from the sounds and rhythms of his native country to the conventional American jazz style. This musical story revolves around a pivotal encounter with Frank Sinatra, the most popular performer of the 1960s.

Jamaican music legend Monty Alexander

Johanna Iser, a rising talent in the jazz world, will perform with the Thilo Wolf Jazz Quartett to close out the jazz festival. The International Jazz Festival will also feature Norbert Nagel (reeds), Christian Diener (bass), and Jean Paul Höchstädter in addition to pianist Thilo Wolf (drums). The authentic, perceptive, highly crafted swing provided by the Thilo Wolf Quartett is rousingly performed and harmonies are layered upon one another. The group has collaborated with some of the most esteemed symphonic orchestras in Germany.

Johanna Iser with the Thilo Wolf Jazz Quartett

Mr. Khushroo Suntook, Chairman, NCPA, said, “The artists performing this year are The Mingus Big Band, Monty Alexander – Jamaica to Jazz & The Thilo Wolf Jazz Quartett, have set a high standard of excellence in jazz music being played today. It is an honour for us to have the wonderful Grammy-nominated musicians perform their pieces at NCPA and we look forward."

ALSO READ: Every Good Boy Deserves a Favour At The NCPA: The Stars of Tom Stoppard’s Play on Its Relevance

The International Jazz Festival will be hosted by multi-talented artist Brian Tellis, who was born in Mumbai and has a notable career in radio, theatre, and music.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 22, 2022, 17:02 IST
last updated:November 22, 2022, 17:04 IST