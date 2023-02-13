Choosing the right neckline for your face shape can help enhance your features and create a balanced look. And, let’s be honest, everyone needs a little styling guidance from time to time. To help you understand what neckline would be best according to your face so you can achieve that diva look you have been dreaming off, here are some general guidelines by Vaishali Kumar, Fashion Designer, Founder, Aattires Boutique for different face shapes:

Round Face: If you have a round face and wish to elongate it a bit, choose a neckline that that add some length to your face. Try going for necklines such as a V-neck, a scoop neck, or a square neckline which would help you get the desired look.

Square Face: If you have a square face, we recommend you to soften the angles with necklines that are rounded. Consider necklines such as a round neckline, a scoop neck, or a cowl neck. As a person with a square face has sharp facial edges, the round neckline can neutralize it and make it all look proportionate.

Heart-Shaped Face: If you have a heart-shaped face, you can balance your features by drawing attention to the neck and collarbone. You can easily consider going for necklines such as a V-neck, a scoop neck, or a sweetheart neckline for that perfect balance you are looking forward too.

Long Face: If you are someone with a long face, it is important to create an illusion of width. You can do that by choosing necklines that add volume around your face. Consider going for necklines such as a turtleneck, a high neckline, or a wide boat neckline.

Oval Face: If you have an oval face, well consider yourself lucky! Want to know why? Because almost all necklines look good on you! You can easily play around with necklines such as a round neckline, a V-neck, or a scoop neck.

Whether you have a long, square, round, heart-shaped, or an oval face, there are many options you can choose from.

It’s important to keep in mind that these are just general guidelines and that everyone’s face shape and proportions are unique. Styling should always be fun! You are free to try playing around with different necklines and ultimately choose the one that makes you feel comfortable and confident, regardless of what your face shape is.

