Need A Facial? Now You Can Head To Sephora

Sephora is offering beauty fans an instant skincare fix, with the launch of a new in-store facial.The beauty retailer has teamed up with The HydraFacial Company to offer clients "Perk Hydrating Facials" in more than 100 of its stores across the US. The 30-minute skincare treatment (which is complimentary with a $75 minimum product purchase) aims to exfoliate, hydrate and nourish the complexion by using a special device that uses roller-flex technology that acts as a vacuum to suction impurities from the skin, while simultaneously flushing it with nutrients and hydration.The service will be carried out by specially trained Sephora advisors, who will provide customers with a skincare consultation and a personalized "Digital Skincare Guide" covering different products and application methods."The Sephora Perk Hydrating Facial is our first in-store spa grade treatment, powered by our own talented consultants who celebrate beauty each day with our clients," said Priya Venkatesh, Vice President of Merchandising for Sephora, in a statement. "By introducing our clients to the right products, based on their own unique skincare concerns and enhanced with a personalized service, we're able to create an emotional connection, build their trust and celebrate the results with them in one comprehensive offering."The move is Sephora's latest interactive beauty initiative -- the retailer already provides a 15-minute "Mini Makeover and Facial" service in-store, as well as custom makeovers and beauty classes in a select number of outlets.Immersive beauty experiences are becoming a major trend across the industry, with brands increasingly seeking innovative ways to engage with consumers. Last year saw French beauty giant L'Occitane en Provence unveil a new multi-sensory digital in-store concept featuring rain shower sinks and ‘fragrance clouds,' while Tom Ford's inaugural stand-alone London beauty store, which opened its doors in November, features several creative initiatives, such as a dramming bar for customized fragrance services and a dedicated ‘Color room' where shoppers can virtually try on makeup using augmented reality technology.