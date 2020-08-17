Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Need of Hour Is Systemic Shift in How We Perceive Nature, Says Richa Chadha

Last month, Richa Chadha and her fiance Ali Fazal sent out 1000s of PPE masks to frontline workers

IANS

Updated:August 17, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
Need of Hour Is Systemic Shift in How We Perceive Nature, Says Richa Chadha
Actress Richa Chadha believes that little acts of kindness go a long way. She feels the need of the hour is a systemic shift in how people perceive nature.

Last month, the actress and her fiance Ali sent out 1000s of PPE masks to frontline workers. Now, and environmentalist, Dr. R.K Nair, has planted 650 saplings in the names of Richa and Ali at Pulwama Shahid Vann, Umbergaon Gujarat, as a thank you gesture for their charity gesture.

"To say that we need to step up to protect the environment in the face of the pandemic is truly underplaying it. Dr. Nair's gesture touched our hearts because he gave us hope that each of us are capable of creating great changes. The need of the hour is a systemic shift in how we perceive nature," said Richa.

"There's a pre-existent symbiotic equation that must be respected. The capability of being a hero is in each of us and Dr. Nair's gestures makes us want to be better people and do more for the world around us," she added.

Ali pointed out that he doesn't like talking about achievements but "Dr. R.K. Nair's thank you message to Richa and me truly melted my heart".

"I know the number is not a huge pathbreaking number of trees but for me, it's a big step forward personally because, during this lockdown, I have realised the power of good and the power of reach. And without ignoring the power of hunger and helplessness. The solution for all lies in our own hands, fortunately, and unfortunately," he added.

