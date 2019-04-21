English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Need to Vent Some Anger? Jordan Opens 'Axe Rage Rooms'
In the “Axe Rage Rooms”, people can vent their anger and frustration by demolishing old items as well as smashing plates and glasses.
In the “Axe Rage Rooms”, people can vent their anger and frustration by demolishing old items as well as smashing plates and glasses.
Loading...
In an underground room in Amman, a small group of Jordanians swing giant hammers at an old television, computer and printer, wrecking the machines, and then hit a car windscreen, shattering the glass into tiny pieces.
In the “Axe Rage Rooms”, people can vent their anger and frustration by demolishing old items as well as smashing plates and glasses.
“This is simply a place to break things and vent,” co-founder and general manager Ala’din Atari said. “A place where people come when they’re looking for a new experience... walking into a room with various items which they can break.”
So-called rage rooms have opened around the world, drawing visitors who want let their hair down and unleash some anger.
At the “Axe Rage Rooms”, where the experience costs $17, participants wearing protective suits and helmets wrote the issues bothering them on a blackboard - “ex-girlfriends”, “boss” and “all boyfriends”, the words becoming the targets of their anger.
Atari said his venue, which has seen about 10 clients a day in the month since it opened, had a space for couples, where the pair enter two rooms separated by a reinforced glass window.
“I wanted to try something new and...it was great,” said Ayla Alqadi, 23, after chucking old kitchenware at the window - behind which stood a friend.
“I felt like I had extra energy, it was a way to channel all the negativity inside, everything you feel inside you can release here.”
In the “Axe Rage Rooms”, people can vent their anger and frustration by demolishing old items as well as smashing plates and glasses.
“This is simply a place to break things and vent,” co-founder and general manager Ala’din Atari said. “A place where people come when they’re looking for a new experience... walking into a room with various items which they can break.”
So-called rage rooms have opened around the world, drawing visitors who want let their hair down and unleash some anger.
At the “Axe Rage Rooms”, where the experience costs $17, participants wearing protective suits and helmets wrote the issues bothering them on a blackboard - “ex-girlfriends”, “boss” and “all boyfriends”, the words becoming the targets of their anger.
Atari said his venue, which has seen about 10 clients a day in the month since it opened, had a space for couples, where the pair enter two rooms separated by a reinforced glass window.
“I wanted to try something new and...it was great,” said Ayla Alqadi, 23, after chucking old kitchenware at the window - behind which stood a friend.
“I felt like I had extra energy, it was a way to channel all the negativity inside, everything you feel inside you can release here.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Sunday 07 April , 2019 World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trailers This Week: Dark Phoenix Struggles With Powers, Hobbs & Shaw Return for a Standalone
- Arbaaz Khan is Once Again Open to Marriage After Divorce With Malaika Arora
- Elections 2019: Why Political Parties Are Going Big With Campaign Songs
- Kajol Celebrates Her 'Heartbeat' Nysa's 16th Birthday With Adorable Instagram Snap, See Here
- PUBG Mobile Recognizes Plane Disappearing Glitch, Says Fix is on The Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results