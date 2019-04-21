Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Need to Vent Some Anger? Jordan Opens 'Axe Rage Rooms'

In the “Axe Rage Rooms”, people can vent their anger and frustration by demolishing old items as well as smashing plates and glasses.

Reuters

Updated:April 21, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Need to Vent Some Anger? Jordan Opens 'Axe Rage Rooms'
In the “Axe Rage Rooms”, people can vent their anger and frustration by demolishing old items as well as smashing plates and glasses.
Loading...
In an underground room in Amman, a small group of Jordanians swing giant hammers at an old television, computer and printer, wrecking the machines, and then hit a car windscreen, shattering the glass into tiny pieces.

In the “Axe Rage Rooms”, people can vent their anger and frustration by demolishing old items as well as smashing plates and glasses.

“This is simply a place to break things and vent,” co-founder and general manager Ala’din Atari said. “A place where people come when they’re looking for a new experience... walking into a room with various items which they can break.”

So-called rage rooms have opened around the world, drawing visitors who want let their hair down and unleash some anger.

At the “Axe Rage Rooms”, where the experience costs $17, participants wearing protective suits and helmets wrote the issues bothering them on a blackboard - “ex-girlfriends”, “boss” and “all boyfriends”, the words becoming the targets of their anger.

Atari said his venue, which has seen about 10 clients a day in the month since it opened, had a space for couples, where the pair enter two rooms separated by a reinforced glass window.

“I wanted to try something new and...it was great,” said Ayla Alqadi, 23, after chucking old kitchenware at the window - behind which stood a friend.

“I felt like I had extra energy, it was a way to channel all the negativity inside, everything you feel inside you can release here.”
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram