Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read

Neena Gupta Aces Dhanurasana Yoga Pose, Watch Video

Neena Gupta has become quite active on social media amid the lockdown and keeps sharing a sneak peek of her daily routine.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 4, 2020, 12:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Neena Gupta Aces Dhanurasana Yoga Pose, Watch Video
Neena Gupta

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen doing yoga. In the clip, the Badhaai Ho actor, who is currently staying at her house in Mukteshwar, is acing the Dhanurasana pose and her fans can’t keep calm.

The Panga actor's video till now has got over 55 thousand views and has been captioned as "Good morning friends".

View this post on Instagram

Good morning friends

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Earlier, the actor had flaunted her culinary skills and shared the recipe for bread rolls. In the video, one can see Neena and her house help prepare the dish.

Neena had also tried her hands at baking. Under the guidance of popular celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, the actor prepared a lemon cake. Neena had connected with the Michelin star Chef over a video call through which he can be seen giving her step-by-step instructions.

"#LemonCake After making the beautiful film with me, The Last Color. Chef @vikaskhannagroup now teaches me the lemon cake! #masterchef #vikaskhanna #thelastcolor #baking #quarantine," read the caption.

On the work front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with her daughter and fashion designer Masaba in her Netflix's show Masaba Masaba.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,131,887

    +24,835*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,507,265

    +44,583*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,127,887

    +17,168*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,491

    +2,580*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres