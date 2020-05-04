Neena Gupta Aces Dhanurasana Yoga Pose, Watch Video

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen doing yoga. In the clip, the Badhaai Ho actor, who is currently staying at her house in Mukteshwar, is acing the Dhanurasana pose and her fans can’t keep calm.

The Panga actor's video till now has got over 55 thousand views and has been captioned as "Good morning friends".

Earlier, the actor had flaunted her culinary skills and shared the recipe for bread rolls. In the video, one can see Neena and her house help prepare the dish.

Neena had also tried her hands at baking. Under the guidance of popular celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, the actor prepared a lemon cake. Neena had connected with the Michelin star Chef over a video call through which he can be seen giving her step-by-step instructions.

"#LemonCake After making the beautiful film with me, The Last Color. Chef @vikaskhannagroup now teaches me the lemon cake! #masterchef #vikaskhanna #thelastcolor #baking #quarantine," read the caption.

On the work front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with her daughter and fashion designer Masaba in her Netflix's show Masaba Masaba.

