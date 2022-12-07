Neena Gupta Doing Knee Push-ups Is The Motivation We Need To Workout

Neena Gupta has always kept the internet entertained with snippets from her day-to-day life. Whether it’s her foodie shenanigans or her travel diaries, we love everything about Neena Gupta’s social media. And, looks like we are about to see another version of the actress - the fitness enthusiast. How do we know? Well, in her latest Instagram post, she was “showing off” her latest interest. She shared a video, which captured her doing knee push-ups, with the help of some support from the trainer, who was sitting right next to her. The trainer lent his subtle support by holding the resistance bands, which held Neena Gupta’s body uptight.

The actress is known to keep it real. And, her caption is yet another example of the same. Neena Gupta wrote, “Just started but showing off.”

Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan’s mother, Anu Ranjan lauded Neena Gupta in the comment section. “Waah Neena Jee,” she said along with a fire emoji. Actress Rytasha Rathore, who is a close friend to Masaba Gupta, is relating hard to Neena Gupta’s caption. Rytasha wrote, “Hahahahahahahah hard relate to this caption coz same.” We couldn’t agree more.

Fans also hailed the actress for staying true to her fitness, despite her age. “Great, keep it up,” a fan commented. While another said, “If it’s staying fit, showing off is good.”

Take a look at Neena Gupta’s knee push ups:

Neena Gupta was recently seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s film Uunchai. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. Previously, she impressed fans with her part in Vivek Bahl’s Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna.

Meanwhile, she has a slew of projects in her kitty. Neena Gupta will be next seen in the film Baa directed by Hardik Gajjar. She also has R Balki’s segment of Lust Stories 2, Shiv Shastri Balboa alongside Anupam Kher and an anthology titled Ishq E Naadan with Kanwaljit Singh.

