Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Neena Gupta Gives Fans a Baywatch Moment with Her Latest Video

Neena Gupta wished her fans happy new year with a video where she was running on a beach dressed in a spaghetti strap bright yellow dress.

News18.com

Updated:January 5, 2020, 5:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Neena Gupta Gives Fans a Baywatch Moment with Her Latest Video
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is often seen sharing fun moments from her life on social media.

She recently took to Instagram to wish her fans and followers a happy new year. In the video that she shared, Neena could be seen running on a beach. Considering her halter neck spaghetti strap bright yellow dress mixed with the beach setting, fans were quick to point out the Baywatch-like theme of the video.

Read: Neena Gupta Gives 'Frock ka Shock' in Mini Dress, Netizens Impressed

Baywatch was a popular American action drama television series that ran from 1989 to 1999. The series revolved around a group of lifeguards and the relationship between them as well as the situations they faced in their work. The series was recently adapted into a film with Priyanka Chopra serving as the film's antagonist.

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year!!

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

On the work front, Neena Gupta will be next seen in Panga playing the role of Kangana Ranaut's on-screen mother on January 24. She will also be appearing alongside Ayushmann Khurana and Gajraj Rao in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan releasing on February 21.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram