Neena Gupta Gives Fans a Baywatch Moment with Her Latest Video
Neena Gupta wished her fans happy new year with a video where she was running on a beach dressed in a spaghetti strap bright yellow dress.
Neena Gupta
Neena Gupta is often seen sharing fun moments from her life on social media.
She recently took to Instagram to wish her fans and followers a happy new year. In the video that she shared, Neena could be seen running on a beach. Considering her halter neck spaghetti strap bright yellow dress mixed with the beach setting, fans were quick to point out the Baywatch-like theme of the video.
Read: Neena Gupta Gives 'Frock ka Shock' in Mini Dress, Netizens Impressed
Baywatch was a popular American action drama television series that ran from 1989 to 1999. The series revolved around a group of lifeguards and the relationship between them as well as the situations they faced in their work. The series was recently adapted into a film with Priyanka Chopra serving as the film's antagonist.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Neena Gupta will be next seen in Panga playing the role of Kangana Ranaut's on-screen mother on January 24. She will also be appearing alongside Ayushmann Khurana and Gajraj Rao in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan releasing on February 21.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Jokes Shah Rukh Khan Made a Film After His Crush Kiran
- Nehha Pendse, Shardul Singh Bayas Tie the Knot, See Pics
- Good Newwz Box Office Day 9: Akshay Kumar's Film is Unstoppable at Rs 147.70 Crore
- The Rs 149 Prepaid Recharge Battle: More Data on Reliance Jio Than Airtel And Vodafone
- Fitbit Versa 2 Review: No Surprise That Google Really Wanted to Own This Brilliance