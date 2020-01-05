Neena Gupta Gives Fans a Baywatch Moment with Her Latest Video

Neena Gupta is often seen sharing fun moments from her life on social media.

She recently took to Instagram to wish her fans and followers a happy new year. In the video that she shared, Neena could be seen running on a beach. Considering her halter neck spaghetti strap bright yellow dress mixed with the beach setting, fans were quick to point out the Baywatch-like theme of the video.

Read: Neena Gupta Gives 'Frock ka Shock' in Mini Dress, Netizens Impressed

Baywatch was a popular American action drama television series that ran from 1989 to 1999. The series revolved around a group of lifeguards and the relationship between them as well as the situations they faced in their work. The series was recently adapted into a film with Priyanka Chopra serving as the film's antagonist.

View this post on Instagram Happy New Year!! A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Jan 4, 2020 at 5:12am PST

On the work front, Neena Gupta will be next seen in Panga playing the role of Kangana Ranaut's on-screen mother on January 24. She will also be appearing alongside Ayushmann Khurana and Gajraj Rao in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan releasing on February 21.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.