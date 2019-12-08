Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Neena Gupta Gives 'Frock ka Shock' in Mini Dress, Netizens Impressed

'Badhaai Ho' actor Neena Gupta, who is known for her bold sense of style and even quirkier captions, delighted fans with a new post on social media.

News18.com

Updated:December 8, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Neena Gupta Gives 'Frock ka Shock' in Mini Dress, Netizens Impressed
'Badhaai Ho' actor Neena Gupta, who is known for her bold sense of style and even quirkier captions, delighted fans with a new post on social media.

Actress Neena Gupta recently shared a picture of her in a mini frock and it is the caption that has won over the internet. The actress often shares quirky notes with her pictures and this one read, “Frock Ka Shock".

The picture, as mentioned by Neena, was clicked by her Badhaai Ho co-actor Gajraj Rao. Dressed in a pastel button down frock, the actress paired it with a white tee and black shots beneath it. The look was completed with a pair of white esperadilles and large hoops. Mother to the leading Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta, Neena is known to experiment with her looks.

View this post on Instagram

Frock ka shock. Picture taken by the gajraj sir

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

The picture has gone viral and users have been appreciating her bold statement. Her caption game is as strong and displays her witty sense of humour. In an earlier post, she posted a picture of her sitting in a rickshaw in a traditional outfit and hands full of vegetables. But her brownie points were taken by the pair of aviators she donned to complete the look. The picture was (rightfully) captioned Lallu but Swag.

View this post on Instagram

LALLU but SWAG! 😎#sikhyaentertainment #pinni #shootmodeon

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

On the work front, after giving a stellar performance in the 2019 drama Badhaai Ho, she will be pairing up with her co stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao once again for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, also co-starring Jitendra Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and Maanvi Gangroo. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram