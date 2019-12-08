Neena Gupta Gives 'Frock ka Shock' in Mini Dress, Netizens Impressed

Actress Neena Gupta recently shared a picture of her in a mini frock and it is the caption that has won over the internet. The actress often shares quirky notes with her pictures and this one read, “Frock Ka Shock".

The picture, as mentioned by Neena, was clicked by her Badhaai Ho co-actor Gajraj Rao. Dressed in a pastel button down frock, the actress paired it with a white tee and black shots beneath it. The look was completed with a pair of white esperadilles and large hoops. Mother to the leading Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta, Neena is known to experiment with her looks.

The picture has gone viral and users have been appreciating her bold statement. Her caption game is as strong and displays her witty sense of humour. In an earlier post, she posted a picture of her sitting in a rickshaw in a traditional outfit and hands full of vegetables. But her brownie points were taken by the pair of aviators she donned to complete the look. The picture was (rightfully) captioned Lallu but Swag.

On the work front, after giving a stellar performance in the 2019 drama Badhaai Ho, she will be pairing up with her co stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao once again for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, also co-starring Jitendra Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and Maanvi Gangroo. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill.

