1-min read

Neena Gupta Supports PM Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' Mantra

Actress Neena Gupta has promoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative. In her video she talked about buying from local craftspersons of Mukteshwar.

IANS

Updated:May 14, 2020, 7:06 PM IST
Neena Gupta Supports PM Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' Mantra
Actress Neena Gupta has promoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative. In her video she talked about buying from local craftspersons of Mukteshwar.

Veteran actress Neena Gupta has come out with a new video promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vocal for local" maxim.

Neena, who is currently in Mukteshwar, took to Instagram to share the video.

In the clip, she is heard saying: "Local. Maine yeh local pichhle 15-20 din se shuru kiya hai. Yahan Mukteshwar mein ek gaon mein ladies hain jinke paas iss waqt waise bhi koi kaam nahi hai kyunki tourists nahi hain. Maine unse yeh sweater banwaye hain (I have started buying local goods over the past 15-20 days. There is this village here in Mukteshwar, where there are ladies who have no jobs because there are no tourists. I asked them to make me a sweater)."

#VocalForLocal

Neena, mother of renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta, then showed two sweaters in green and orange; and a pair of socks, which cost her only Rs 1000 only.

"I can understand iss waqt, iss saal, koi tourist season nahi hone wala hai, isliye yahaan kisi ki kamayi nahi hone wali hai. (I understand, this year there will be no tourist season, so they will have no income)."

"Toh isliye maine abhi apne husband ke liye ek sweater de diya hai unhe bunne ke liye. Aur handmade ki baat hi kuch aur hoti hai (So, I have ordered a sweater for my husband. There is something special about handmade things). So, let's be local," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's addressed the nation on Tuesday evening, where he urged all Indians to promote Indian goods and talked about going "vocal for local".

Loading