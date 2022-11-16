Neena Gupta Turns Back The Clock In This Elegant Green Saree

Neena Gupta is the name synonymous with grace. From a role that she plays on the silver screen or the OTT platform, Neena portrays her characters with a certain charm and poise. Neena is currently receiving praise for her recent work in the multi-starrer movie, Uunchai. She has time and again made it to the headlines for her sartorial choices and this time is no different.

Serving fashion moments that scream elegance, Neena Gupta took to her Instagram account and uploaded fresh photos from a photo shoot. Clad in beautiful deep green six-yards, Neena Gupta turned muse for the Raw Mango clothing brand. She can be seen wearing a checked Chanderi Silk Saree. The drape features a thin gold zari border.

She teamed the ethnic wear with a pink sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline. For the accessories, she chose a chunky multi-coloured stone-studded necklace that elevated her entire look. She also wore statement earrings and stone-studded bangles to accessorize herself. For the makeup, the actress chose flawless skin with kohled eyes and nude lip colour for subtlety. She completed her surreal look with a red bindi.

Check out the photos here-

Prior to this look, the Badhaai Ho actress had everyone’s jaw hitting the floor in a classic white saree with a black border from the shelves of House of Masaba. She wore the cotton Chanderi Sportee Saree for the premiere of her movie Uunchai. The saree was paired with a black arm warmer blouse. For the accessories, she chose a chunky statement choker, ear studs and a ring that instantly added a style quotient to the look.

Also Read: National Epilepsy Day: How does Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Play A Role In Managing The Disease?

For the makeup, Neena Gupta opted for soft smokey eyes with shimmery eyeshadow, kohled eyes, and a mauve-coloured lipstick that was in perfect blend with the ensemble. She also added a small black bindi to add a traditional touch to the stylish yet classic drape.

Check out her look here-

Neena Gupta’s Uunchai featured her alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and others.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here