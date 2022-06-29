Neetu Kapoor to Tabu: The True Blue Fashionistas of Bollywood

While some fresh faces in Bollywood have been dishing out impeccable style statements, the ones on the other end of 50 are no less. Some of the most talented ladies of Bollywood are ageing like fine wine. They neither hold back from taking on challenging roles nor from experimenting with fashion choices. These Bollywood beauties have been shutting down trolls who are strong advocates of ‘dress your age.’ From Neetu Kapoor to the ever-beautiful Tabu, here are 5 actresses who are above 50 years of age but still give a tough competition to the younger generation with their fashionable choices.

Tabu

When was the last time Tabu aged? Our question is quite valid as the actor looks as young as ever. Her recent stint in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made fans fall in love with her all over again. Can you guess her age? 51 it is. From a glittery boss-type pantsuit to one one-shoulder dress, Tabu’s fashion sense receives a bow down. In this black and golden one-shoulder ensemble, the actor looks no less than a diva.

Neena Gupta

If there is one actress who has been challenging society norms ever since she stepped into the glitz and glamour world, it is Neena Gupta. The actor, with her fashion picks, continues to be an inspiration for many women out there. Shorts are just for young girls, says who? The 60-year-old gives total chic vibes as she pairs shorts with a baggy shirt.

Neetu Kapoor

Elegance is the correct word to define Neetu Kapoor’s outfits. Making a comeback after 7-years of hiatus, the 63-year-old actress never fails to impress us with her contemporary silhouettes and flattering style. From pulling off heavy prints and design work to embracing bright colours, Neetu Kapoor’s fashion diary is a go-to for all middle-aged women. The veteran looks stunning as ever in this bright red traditional ensemble.

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi once said, “Fashion is something that comes and goes and we should not be easy victims to fashion, we need to develop our own style.” And, the veteran is clearly swearing by her statement. The 71-year-old’s ability to infuse fashion even in the humble garments is altogether a different ball game.

Ratna Pathak Shah

From being a cool, concerned single mom to a snooty South Bombay socialite, Ratna Pathak Shah has proved time and again that she is an ace actor. When it comes to fashion, the 65-year-old prefers to keep it simple yet elegant. And this mustard ensemble will clear all your doubt.

These Bollywood divas are changing the rules of cinema as well as fashion alike.

