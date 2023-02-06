Vastu experts have always warned us about bad luck for centuries. For those who are superstitious, there are a number of household items that are considered inauspicious for the house. Many believe that a house with a Vastu dosh can lead to financial losses, negativity, illness and relationship troubles.

If you reside in a space like this, the place needs a Vastu check. You can solve major Vastu dosh by following some easy Vastu tips and remedies with little changes in your environment. But, what are those remedies and signs? Read below:

Negative portraits

Portraits of a tree without flowers or fruit, the sinking of a ship or boat, hunting pictures, the image of Indrajal (magic), captured elephants and pictures of sad people should not be kept in the house.

Water element

Water is considered to be mainly related to the Moon and Venus. In some cases, it is even related to Mars. If water is dripping continuously from the tap installed in the kitchen or bathroom, then it is considered inauspicious for the house. Negative energy resides in a drop of water dripping from any of the taps.

Don’t use old clay pots

Clay is considered to be a part of the earth; from time to time, it should return to earth. According to Vastu, you should get rid of your old clay pots when you move into a new house. It is believed to be inauspicious to reuse old clay pots in a new home.

Frequent quarrels

If quarrels are increasing continuously at your place without any reason to a point that it is impacting your family, then you should make sure that an adequate amount of sunlight enters your place so that the position of Mars gets corrected for the family.

Deterioration of your financial position

If the financial position of your family is getting impacted, then check how you decorate your home. Some water lovers keep water fountains in their homes. You should not do that as such an object portrays the flowing nature of things. This indicates that the wealth coming into your life will not last long.

