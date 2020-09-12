Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Neha Dhupia Happy to Be Back on Set of Roadies Revolution, Shares Video

Neha Dhupia shared a short clip where she is seen getting her temperature checked, and undergoing a sanitisation process before entering the set.

IANS

Updated:September 12, 2020, 12:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Neha Dhupia Happy to Be Back on Set of Roadies Revolution, Shares Video
Credits- Instagram

Actress Neha Dhupia is happy to be back on her Roadies journey, and start shooting for the adventure reality show in Mumbai. "Feels... back to set life with all safety checks #Roadies Revolution back on the road," she wrote with her recent Instagram Reels.

In the short clip, Neha is seen getting her temperature checked, and undergoing a sanitisation process before entering the set. She is wearing jeans, a shirt, a cap and a mask.

The shooting of "MTV Roadies Revolution" will take place in Mumbai this month, in compliance with guidelines and safety protocol amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Neha was last seen in the short film, Devi, along with actors Kajol and Shruti Hassan.

Recently, an adorable video of the actress surfaced on the internet where could be seen with husband and actor Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, taking a walk along the Bandra’s Bandstand wearing face masks. Bedi last appeared in the 2020 movie, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl as the protagonist’s brother.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading