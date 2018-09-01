Neha Dhupia Raises Temperatures as She Flaunts Baby Bump in a Stunning Gaurav Gupta Gown

A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma) on Aug 31, 2018 at 11:06pm PDT

Much like today's mom-to-be's who don't have any qualms in flaunting their curvy body and the cute baby bump, actor-host Neha Dhupia too is embracing her pregnancy in style.Neha, who is expecting her first child with husband Angad Bedi, whom she married on May 10 this year, recently made a stunning red carpet appearance at a beauty pageant held on Friday in Mumbai.Dressed in a beautifully created black and red sculptured gown that fit her like a glove, courtesy designer Gaurav Gupta, Neha made a style statement like no other. Sleek center-parted hair tied in a neat bun, bold red lips, black ear studs and a Bottega Veneta clutch rounded off the diva's look.Take a look.At the red carpet, Neha was congratulated by an elated Shilpa Shetty Kundra who too looked ravishing in a fiery cherry cut-out gown with keyhole detail by designer duo Shivan and Naresh.Take a look.Earlier, Neha showed off her baby bump at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2018, where she turned showstopper with husband Bedi for designer Payal Singhal’s show "The Showstopping Bride".On the work front, Neha will be next seen in Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela, which is set to release on September 7