Neha Dhupia Raises Temperatures as She Flaunts Baby Bump in a Stunning Gaurav Gupta Gown

Earlier, Neha showed off her baby bump at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2018, where she turned showstopper with husband Bedi for designer Payal Singhal's show "The Showstopping Bride".

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2018, 6:13 PM IST
Neha Dhupia Raises Temperatures as She Flaunts Baby Bump in a Stunning Gaurav Gupta Gown
(Photo: Neha Dhupia/ Aastha Sharma Instagram handle)
Much like today's mom-to-be's who don't have any qualms in flaunting their curvy body and the cute baby bump, actor-host Neha Dhupia too is embracing her pregnancy in style.

Neha, who is expecting her first child with husband Angad Bedi, whom she married on May 10 this year, recently made a stunning red carpet appearance at a beauty pageant held on Friday in Mumbai.

Dressed in a beautifully created black and red sculptured gown that fit her like a glove, courtesy designer Gaurav Gupta, Neha made a style statement like no other. Sleek center-parted hair tied in a neat bun, bold red lips, black ear studs and a Bottega Veneta clutch rounded off the diva's look.

Take a look.

A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma) on



A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma) on



At the red carpet, Neha was congratulated by an elated Shilpa Shetty Kundra who too looked ravishing in a fiery cherry cut-out gown with keyhole detail by designer duo Shivan and Naresh.

Take a look.







Earlier, Neha showed off her baby bump at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2018, where she turned showstopper with husband Bedi for designer Payal Singhal’s show "The Showstopping Bride".

On the work front, Neha will be next seen in Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela, which is set to release on September 7
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
