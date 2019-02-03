LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Neha Dhupia Slams Magazine for Fat-shaming, Gets Lauded by Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar

Actress Neha Dhupia, who has been trolled for her weight, says fat shaming does not bother her even a bit but she does want such trolling to stop not just for celebrities but for everyone.

Neha, who is a new mother added all she wanted was to be fit and energetic for her new-born daughter Mehr, whom she welcomed on November 18 last year.

On Saturday, the former beauty queen and reality TV judge, tweeted a photograph of a magazine cover, with a photograph of herself and a caption reading: "Neha Dhupia shocking weight gain post pregnancy".




To which, the "Tumhari Sulu" actress responded with: "I don't owe anyone an explanation because fat shaming like this doesn't bother me one bit.

"But I do want to address this as a larger problem because fat shaming needs to stop for everyone not just celebrities.

"As a new mom I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter," she added.

Neha, who is married to actor Angad Bedi, said that she works out everyday. "Sometimes twice a day because for me... fitness is a priority and not 'fitting into' society's standards regarding looks.

"And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments," the 38-year-old added.

Neha and Angad surprised everyone with their hush-hush

Celebrities came out to laud Neha's be-fitting reaction to this article.





















