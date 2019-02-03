Budget Highlights
Neha Dhupia Slams Magazine for Fat-shaming, Gets Lauded by Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar
Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar among others laud Neha Dhupia for slamming a magazine for fat-shaming her post pregnancy.
Neha, who is a new mother added all she wanted was to be fit and energetic for her new-born daughter Mehr, whom she welcomed on November 18 last year.
On Saturday, the former beauty queen and reality TV judge, tweeted a photograph of a magazine cover, with a photograph of herself and a caption reading: "Neha Dhupia shocking weight gain post pregnancy".
Thank you , next! pic.twitter.com/c3T9bJWN46— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) February 2, 2019
To which, the "Tumhari Sulu" actress responded with: "I don't owe anyone an explanation because fat shaming like this doesn't bother me one bit.
"But I do want to address this as a larger problem because fat shaming needs to stop for everyone not just celebrities.
"As a new mom I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter," she added.
Neha, who is married to actor Angad Bedi, said that she works out everyday. "Sometimes twice a day because for me... fitness is a priority and not 'fitting into' society's standards regarding looks.
"And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments," the 38-year-old added.
Neha and Angad surprised everyone with their hush-hush
Celebrities came out to laud Neha's be-fitting reaction to this article.
“You are beautiful no matter what any one says “ https://t.co/4HU6XQbPdx— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 2, 2019
Neha! You are an amazing Woman! You walk so many paths with humour...with intelligence and with abandon! It’s never about losing weight it’s always about gaining perspective! And I hope the woman who wrote this has gained some today.... https://t.co/VhlGJtM4Oj— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 2, 2019
Well done on the low blow @fashion_central this is the maximum mileage you will ever get. #hinakhurram a woman to fatshame another woman who has just delivered a baby throws a lot of light on your upbringing. Please get well soon. #improudofmywife @NehaDhupia pic.twitter.com/obDp8J8fF1— ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) February 2, 2019
Such an important message to be put out there @NehaDhupia. More power to you 👊🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/qyhqs1dPyO— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) February 2, 2019
Could nt agree more ... @atulkasbekar #FatShamingmuststop https://t.co/Z6ljG07yzL— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) February 3, 2019
U go @NehaDhupia !!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Idiotic and puerile headline.. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/oRfkLFmvYC— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 2, 2019
