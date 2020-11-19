Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s Honeymoon Pictures are Dreams Come True

The newlywed couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have flown to Dubai for their honeymoon after having a grand wedding celebration in the last week of October. The couple is currently honeymooning at the luxurious hotel in Dubai, and their lovey-dovey pictures and videos on social media are breaking the internet. It seems like the love birds don’t want to miss any moment. From posing for a romantic selfie at the beach to stealing a kiss against the amazing backdrop of the hotel, the two have been sharing glimpses from their honeymoon.

Here have a look at some of their best clicks from their honeymoon:

In the picture, the couple can be seen having some fun time at breakfast table. While Neha can be seen donning a black dress, Rohan opted for a grey shaded outfit.

Neha seems to be super excited to see their beautifully decorated honeymoon suite. She shared the glimpses of the suite along with some lovey-dovey pictures with the beautiful backdrop all decked up with rose petals and balloons. The duo can be seen head over heels in love in the pictures.

In this series of pictures that has been shared by the couple on Instagram, the duo can be seen stealing some beautiful moments to make their honeymoon more memorable. The couple can be seen living up their dream to the fullest. Their fans and family couldn’t stop crushing over these pictures.

The couple even celebrated their Diwali at the Dubai hotel and gave some sneak peek into their love-filled festivities. The couple looks adorable as Neha opted for a black embroidered outfit and Rohan chose to wear a peach kurta paired with white pyjama and white turban. Sharing the picture, Neha wrote, “Our First Diwali Together and Most Special one. Happy Diwali Everyone!!! God bless you all.”

The singer also shared a short video wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. The duo can also be heard saying “I love You” with a breath-taking view behind them.