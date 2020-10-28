Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Wedding: Check Out the Bride's Looks From All the Functions

Singer and reality TV show judge Neha Kakkar got married to Punjabi singer Rohan Preet Singh on Saturday, October 24. The pictures of the couple have started doing rounds on social media. The looks of Neha from different functions of the wedding were ravishing and the bride looked gorgeous in all the dresses. Let us take a look at all the looks of Neha from her wedding.

Starting the wedding rituals from the occasion mehendi, Neha wore a beautiful emerald green Anita Dongre lehenga. She paired it with emerald green earrings and a heavy necklace. Her hair was tied at the back and the then soon-to-be bride looked radiant. She shared her pictures from the occasion with her then fiancé Rohanpreet Singh.

For the haldi ceremony, Neha kept her attire simple and wore a sunset yellow saree without any pattern or designs. Her hair was tied in a bun and accessorised with flowers. Neha wore heavy oxidised earrings which were also decorated with flowers but she chose not to wear a necklace.

The lehenga she wore on the day of her wedding at a Delhi gurudwara reminded fans of Anushka Sharma’s wedding dress. The pastel colour and the look of her Sabyasachi lehenga matched with that of Anushka created by the same fashion designer.

It is not just Anushka, Neha’s another dress is reminding people of Priyanka Chopra’s wedding look which was also designed by Sabyasachi. The red lehenga looked royal on Priyanka when she was getting married to Nick Jonas in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace. Neha too looked absolutely stunning in her Indian bridal look wearing a red lehenga designed by Falguni Shane Peacock India. She accessorised it with a heavy necklace, earrings and chooda.

At her wedding reception, Neha wore a serene white coloured lehenga and paired it with an emerald jewellery set. Her pictures were shared on social media by Anshul Garg, owner of Desi Music factory and by Neha’s fan pages.

Neha had teased her fans for weeks about her nupitals. She also released a music video titled Nehu Da Vyaah featuring now-husband Rohanpreet, that further confused fans.